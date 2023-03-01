Open in App
Bentonville, AR
Scorebook Live

Jaylen Lee helps Bentonville hold on late to top Bryant

By Steve Andrews,

5 days ago

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS — Bentonville senior point guard Jaylen Lee poured in a game-high 21 points and made two crucial defensive plays in the final 15 seconds that helped the Tigers secure a 52-50 victory over Bryant in the opening round of the state 6A Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

“It was a team victory, and everybody contributed to get this win,” Lee said. “I just trusted my teammates to make the right decisions. We all trust each other, so there is good chemistry out there.”

Bentonville (20-8) entered as the fourth-seed from the West, while Bryant was fifth in the Central.

The Tigers were also forced to play without 6-foot-9 center Caden Miller, who was in a cast after rolling his ankle on Sunday. They turned to sophomore Elijah Wilhelm to pick up the slack inside and he proved to get the job done. Despite scoring just 6 points, the broad-shouldered Wilhelm presented a huge presence inside on the defensive end of the court and secured a number of key rebounds.

“We were obviously missing Caden tonight and we haven’t been playing very well down the stretch,” Tiger coach Dick Rippee said, adding that Miller could be back for Thursday’s game against Jonesboro. “He’s somebody that has started every game for us the past couple of years and is effective for us, especially with his rim presence. Caden is just a guy that can change the game for us.

“But I thought Elijah was great. A very talented sophomore that made some big plays for us – a couple of nice blocked shots. So, I was really proud of him.”

A short jumper by Owen Dehrmann gave the Tigers as 52-48 lead with a minute to play in the game. Bryant’s Cedric Jones Jr. hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to cut the lead to two.

The Hornets looked to tie the score when Devin Holmes stole the ball and dished it to Jones for a layup. But Lee ran him down and blocked the shot with 15 seconds remaining. Lee then stole the inbounds pass. After a missed free throw by the Tigers, Bryant’s Drake Fowler launched a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer that fell short.

“Honestly, it was nothing I was expecting,” Lee said of his two defensive gems. “At that point my natural instincts kicked in and I just played the ball and was able to make some plays.

The game stayed close throughout, as neither team ever led by more than six points.

Lee’s 3-pointer to begin the second quarter put Bentonville up 22-16. But the Hornets fought right back, tying the score two minutes later on a Fowler bucket to make it 26-26. A Jones layup at the buzzer game Bryant a 32-30 lead at the intermission.

Bentonville opened the second have on a 6-0 run to retake advantage, and led 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

A three by Bryant’s Darren Wallace cut the lead to one midway through the final period, before a goaltending call against the Tigers gave the Hornets a 47=46 lead.A basket by Lee with 1:27 left gave Bentonville a 50-48 lead, and they never relinquished.

“We talk all the time about needing to earn stuff, earn the next practice, earn the next game,” Rippee said. “Bryant has a heck of a team and they are so well=coached. That was just a great basketball game. Our guys just made a few more plays and got a few stops when we needed them, and I’m really proud of them.

“But that’s what teams do this time of the year, find the next guys to step up and help you out.”

Jones led Bryant with 14 points, including three makes from long-distance, followed by Fowler’s 13.

Dehrmann finished with 10 for Bentonville.

The Tigers will next face Jonesboro in the second round at 5:30 p.m.

CABOT 60, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 57

Senior Jarrett Coleman scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half Tuesday to lead a Cabot back to an opening round 60-57 win over Fort Smith Northside.

The Grizzlies, the sixth-seed from the West, looked to be in control through the first two quarters of action, jumping out to a 37-25 halftime lead. Denarion Whitmore netted 14 of his team-high 17 before the break, but was unable to hit a field goal in the second half.

Junior sharp-shooter Brayden Hall connected on three of his four 3-pointers during the Panthers’ 35-20 second-half run, finishing with 19 points.

Northside (18-13) had two shots to tie the game in the final seven seconds, but both times the ball clanged off the rim.

Only four Grizzlies scored in the game, but all tallied double-figures. Dae’Marion Savoy collected 16, with Marco Smith adding 13 and Jayvion Smith 11.

Cabot (20-8) moves on to face Springdale Har-Ber (20-7), the second-seed from the West, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

