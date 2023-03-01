Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan, and Sibley-Ocheyedan advance to semifinals in the IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a busy and successful day for Siouxland contenders in Des Moines, as Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan, and Sibley-Ocheyedan all grabs wins in the Class 2A, 3A, and 4A quarterfinals of the IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Tournament.
#6 Sioux Center – 79, #6 West Marshal – 53 (Class 3A State Quarterfinals)
#3 Bishop Heelan – 63, #6 Xavier – 37 (Class 4A State Quarterfinals)
#4 Sible-Ocheyedan – 60, #5 Regina Catholic – 39 (Class 2A State Quarterfinals)
