Gallery: Shady hammers Indy in sectional opener

Gallery by Tina Laney

Shady Spring 121, Independence 40

Shady Spring – Shady Spring outscored Independence 37-3 in the opening quarter, rolling to a 121-40 win over the Patriots in the sectional opener Tuesday at Shady Spring.

With the win the Tigers will host PikeView at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional championship game.

Cam Manns led the onslaught for Shady with 22 points while Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell scored 20 each.

Ashton Arthur led Indy with 11 points in the loss.

I:7 3 12 18 – 40

SS: 33 33 25 26 – 121

Independence

C. Shumate 8, C. Goodson 6, C. Lilly 5, A. Arthur 11, Z. Smith 2, JD Monroe 2, C. Vandall 6

Shady Spring

Braden Chapman 20, Nate Richmond 1, Ammar Maxwell 20, Ty Austin 6, Gavin Davis 8, Cole Chapman 3, Jack Williams 6, Jaedan Holstein 14, Jalon Bailey 4, Sam Jordan 2, Khi Olson 11, Brody Radford 2, Brady Johnston 2, Cam Manns 22

3-point goals – I: (Lilly 1, Arthur 2, Vandall 1); SS: 14 (B. Chapman 4, Austin 2, C. Chapman 1, Williams 2, Olson 3, Manns 2)