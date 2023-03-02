Open in App
How to watch Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 live stream: Super High Roller Series

By Kieran Francis,

4 days ago

Want to watch all the action from the Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 Super High Roller Series?

Some of the world's best poker players, including Stephen Chidwick, Patrik Antonius and Isaac Haxton, will be competing at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Hoi An, Vietnam from March 1-13.

The Sporting News explains how you can see the feature table action in Vietnam on your device.

Triton Poker will be live streaming all 13 events from Vietnam on a 60 minute delay, with poker professional and commentator Ali Nejad involved in the coverage.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF TRITON POKER VIETNAM 2023

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 event schedule

Date Time (local time) Event Buy-In (USD)
Mar 1-2 1pm (both days) GG Super Million$ Live $25,000
Mar 2-3 4pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $15,000
Mar 3-4 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty $20,000
Mar 4-5 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $30,000
Mar 5-6 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $50,000
Mar 6-7 1pm/4pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $75,000
Mar 7 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $25,000
Mar 8-10 2pm/1pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event $100,000
Mar 9 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $50,000
Mar 10-11 2pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $25,000
Mar 11-12 3pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $50,000
Mar 12-13 4pm/1pm Short Deck - Main Event $100,000
Mar 13 3pm Short Deck - Ante Only $20,000

View structures for all tournaments here .

When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .

Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.

Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all-time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow Award standings

Position Name Country Points
1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904
2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543
3 Jason Koon USA 1,374
4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348
5 Seth Davies USA 1,328
6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322
7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208
8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171
9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074
10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997
11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929
12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909
13 Tom Dwan USA 908
14 Phil Ivey USA 866
15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855
16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814
17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783
18 Chris Brewer USA 752
19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743
20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

See the full leaderboard here .

