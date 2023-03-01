Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Fans Roast The Clippers For Going 0-3 Since Signing Russell Westbrook

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

5 days ago

The Clippers have lost 3 consecutive games since signing Russell Westbrook, prompting fans to mock the franchise.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to be in a really bad rut of form right now, falling to a 3-game losing streak after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

These 3 games have been Russell Westbrook 's introduction to the franchise, as the team is 0-3 since his inclusion into the roster.

Fans are already turning against Westbrook despite his relatively solid play for the Clippers in his opening stretch, averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds on good efficiency.

A fan defended Russ, "None of the losses were his fault."

A fan clipped a bad mid-range shot Russ took in the clutch to show Westbrook is still struggling with shot IQ, "Clippers are down 5 with 1:20 remaining, have the ball. Absolutely need a score. So Russell Westbrook goes to work."

Reporter Sam Quinn highlighted some +/- stats to illustrate Russ's questionable impact on the Clippers, "We’re still in 'very small sample' territory, but… The Clippers are -13 in 82 minutes with Russell Westbrook on the floor. They’re 0-3 in games he’s played, including blowing a 14-point home lead with under four minutes to play."

A Clippers' writer said the team's current problems have plagued the team since before they signed Russ, "People will get their jokes off about the Clippers being 0-3 with Russell Westbrook, but the team has been terrible against good opponents all season. Russ is not the problem."

A Westbrook fan chose to highlight Russ's positive impact as a playmaker, "Amazing first half from Russell Westbrook. 8 assists in 16 minutes. This is what he brings to the table for the Clippers."

NBA memes joked about Russ telling the Clippers to have fun, similar to what he said to the Lakers when they were struggling, "Russell Westbrook to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after Clippers' 3 straight losses."

Another Westbrook fan criticized coach Lue, "Ty Lue sat the team's best playmaker (Russell Westbrook) for 15 minutes straight and brought him back with 4 minutes left down 8 points. Rotations gotta be better, coach."

Most of the blame is rightfully falling on Tyronn Lue, who's struggled to figure out the ideal rotations for his players after the new additions like Russ, Eric Gordon , and Bones Hyland . This loss drops the Clippers' record to 33-31, falling to the sixth seed in the West.

Are The Clippers Still Contenders?

Prior to the season, the Clippers were hailed as contenders by many people in the media for their incredibly modern lineup featuring valuable 3-and-D forward and wings. However, not having a point guard to orchestrate the offense kept hurting the team. Relying on Paul George to be a primary playmaker after experimenting with John Wall failed. Westbrook has filled that need well so far but at the cost of 4.3 turnovers per game.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been playing more often recently and the games have still not gone in the Clippers' favor. They do have a roster that could succeed in the playoffs but it isn't realistic to call them contenders in the West right now. Teams like the Nuggets (who beat them recently) seem a step ahead of them, with the Warriors and Suns possibly also emerging through the middle of the West.

