MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Down Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘He’s a Very Very Calculated Striker’ By Jake Foley, 5 days ago

By Jake Foley, 5 days ago

Alexander Volkanovski has provided an in-depth breakdown of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane. With UFC 285 only days away, analysts and fighters have been weighing ...