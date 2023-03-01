Open in App
Nets' Mikal Bridges reacts to disappointing second half against the Bucks

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

5 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges has already had some big games for the team during his brief tenure. He’s had to adapt to a different role with this team as he’s needed to essentially be the best player on the team on both ends of the floor in order for the Nets to have a chance to win.

In Tuesday’s 118-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Bridges had 31 points and five assists while playing good defense on Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Bridges was able to make shots from all over the court and was one of the driving forces for Brooklyn to build a 15-point lead in the first half.

However, things changed in the second half as Milwaukee’s supporting players started to wake up. Even with Antetokounmpo leaving the game with 5:04 left in the third quarter because he picked up his fourth foul, Milwaukee finished the period on a 18-7 run. Bridges spoke postgame about what went wrong in the third quarter that appeared to cost the Nets the game:

“We weren’t there. We weren’t in our shifts and transition, not getting back as hard and then, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) got going, got to the line, got the and-ones and dunking and got them going. So, we just had to get back, had that mindset coming out. But, hey (the Bucks) dominated the second half, but it started with us in that third.”

