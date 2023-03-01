Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Why Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas paints his nails

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000bdh_0l3RQGEj00

At the beginning of spring training, Boston Red Sox No. 2 prospect Triston Casas arrived with his nails painted. A gorgeous red color with some sparkle added to his ring fingers. He evened it out with white toenail polish.

Why?

Well for starters, why not? But he did offer some context via The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

“The nails are something that I’ve been doing for a little bit of time now,” Casas told The Boston Globe. “It started off with my mom. I’ve always got to get my nails done. It was this little bonding thing we had always done and a couple of months ago after the season ended, I was just like, ‘I’m just going to get a color …’ My mom was super surprised. She’s like, ‘What?!'”

The first baseman was drafted in the first round of the 2018 Draft and was instantly known for his raw power at the plate with his ability to control the strike zone and make hard contact.

He got his major-league call-up last season after slashing .281/.389/.500 with an .889 OPS and 78 hits in 76 games.

On Tuesday, the lefty hit his first homer of the Grapefruit League season for what looks to be a preview of his American League Rookie of the Year run.

“I want to make sure that I do good with my platform,” Casas added. “I feel like as a baseball player, sometimes I lose focus and perspective as to what really matters.”

He wasn’t alone in putting on a show on Tuesday, either.

A not-so-friendly feline interrupted the game while NESN’s Tom Caron was on dugout duty. Caron jumped out of his seat as the cat jumped on the Red Sox dugout railing.

What a day.

[The Boston Globe]

The post Why Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas paints his nails appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Red Sox discover loophole in MLB shift rule when facing Joey Gallo
Boston, MA2 days ago
Look: Curt Schilling Not Happy With Former Teammate
Boston, MA2 days ago
Who Will Make Final Red Sox Roster? Boston Officially Sends Four Players Down To Minors
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres’ 16-year-old prospect turning heads in spring training
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Cardinals star absolutely blasts new MLB rules
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Scott Boras has incredible nickname for Padres
San Diego, CA2 days ago
James Paxton Suffers Injury In Red Sox Spring Training Start
Boston, MA2 days ago
A Red Sox Legend Stopped By Spring Camp On Friday
Boston, MA2 days ago
Giants announcer Jon Miller upset with ‘bush league’ Diamondbacks
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Red Sox use shift loophole to counter Twins' Gallo
Boston, MA2 days ago
MLB reaches disciplinary decision in Mike Clevinger investigation
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Former Braves closer Will Smith find new home
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy