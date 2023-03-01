A Collection of Affordable and Delicious Bakeries in San Francisco - Episode 1

Arizmendi Bakery $ Bakeries Pizza 1331 9th Ave

Establish year: 2000

Merchant's own story:

Our story goes something like this: Thirty years ago, Berkeley's now-famous cooperative, the Cheeseboard, opened its doors. In 1997, inspired by their own success, they helped open another bakery based on cooperative principles. Arizmendi Oakland debuted that year on Lakeshore Avenue, named after the Basque labor organizer. The endeavor was a hit, so what next? They decided to open another bakery, this time in San Francisco. Once again the group, along with members of the Oakland store, graciously imparted their knowledge of cooperative business practices and shared secrets of their recipes. In October of 2000, Arizmendi Bakery San Francisco was born. The Cheeseboard's gift to us has become our gift to the neighborhood. ...HOT BAGUETTES! Come get your hot baguettes!

Exploration guide from useful comments:

Arizmendi Bakery is a popular spot located in the Golden Gate Park area of San Francisco, known for its delicious pizzas, bread, scones, and pastries. Customers rave about the bakery's pizza, which features a vegetarian one-pizza type per day concept. Although the line to order can be long, it moves quickly, and patrons can enjoy the bakery's outdoor seating area while they wait.

The bakery offers a wide variety of baked goods that are ready to go and delicious. Many customers have praised the bakery's bread, including their sourdough, which is described as being the best when fresh. The bakery also offers a variety of sweet pastries, such as the lemon poppy muffin, the almond sourdough croissant, and the coffee cake, which is made with apples and a stick of butter. However, some customers have noted that some pastries, like the pecan roll, can be quite dense and not to their taste.

The bakery's pizza has been praised by many customers for its interesting and unique flavors. Each day, the pizza features different fresh toppings, and customers have enjoyed flavors such as artichoke hearts, spinach, and ricotta. The crust is thin and crispy, and the cheese is rich and milky. Customers have also enjoyed the bakery's daily focaccia, which comes in a variety of flavors, including the triple mushroom with sesame ginger garlic vinaigrette.

Arizmendi Bakery has a down-home and non-pretentious feel, and many customers have noted the friendly and efficient service. The bakery also offers a wide variety of baked goods, including the sourdough almond croissants, the pecan rolls, and the brioche knots, which are described as being fluffy and delicious. The bakery's scones, including the currant scone, have also been highly recommended by many customers.

Overall, Arizmendi Bakery is a beloved San Francisco institution that offers a variety of delicious baked goods, including their signature pizza and sourdough bread. Despite the long lines, customers praise the efficient service and the bakery's welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a fan of sweet or savory baked goods, Arizmendi Bakery is definitely worth a visit.