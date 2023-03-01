Editorial: Be cautious on tax growth

The newly reported revenue increase Toledo experienced in 2022 should be treated cautiously, and used to put the city’s financial condition on the soundest possible path — while we also acknowledge that Toledo has growing business vitality.

Toledo’s economy is showing many positive signs, in line with the national trends of reshoring manufacturing in the interior of the country.

This resurgence of manufacturing driven by the need for a dependable supply chain can be expected to continue for the foreseeable future, and it is a fantastic development for the city budget.

The Kapszukiewicz administration on Friday announced that general tax revenues had increased from $191.4 million in 2021 to $224 million in 2022. On top of that was an increase in the 0.25-percent road improvement tax fund from $19.7 million to $24.5 million. Overall, that’s an additional $37.4 million, or a 17.7 percent increase in city income tax revenues in one year.

The increase means that incomes are rising in Toledo, business income — net profits — especially.

The business net profit tax, collected on profit generated here, has grown beyond inflation and beyond personal income. Toledo is blessed with many manufacturing facilities that produce products sold far and wide, creating profits that provide the city with revenue from activity wherever Toledo-made goods are sold.

As of Nov. 15, the city was still projecting that its 2022 income tax revenue would total $215 million. Even that would have been a remarkable one-year 12.3-percent increase.

One response the administration should make to this unexpected pecuniary bounty is to amend the 2023 budget and remove the option of transferring $18 million from the capital improvement budget to the general fund.

This is an annual dance in which the administration budgets the $18 million transfer, and then at the end of the year doesn’t use it.

During his five previous budget years as mayor, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz used the capital improvement transfer only once, in 2020, the year of the coronavirus shutdowns.

The administration should stop giving itself the option of using the $18 million annual transfer, bite the bullet, and remove it from the budget.

That would help concentrate council’s attention on what are usually scarce resources.

Toledo’s financial situation appears to be healthy. The city has a good bond rating, it gets positive reviews from the state auditor, it has a huge rainy day fund, and this year its income growth is almost unbelievable

The public wants youth recreational programming, good streets, excellent snow and leaf removal, professional firefighters and police, and a municipal judicial system that dispenses impartial justice.

In an economy with an ongoing inflation rate of 6.5 percent, those things aren’t cheap. One-time programs can be paid for out of a windfall; pay raises and new jobs stay in the budget permanently and should not be funded with a structural deficit, as diagnosed by Councilman Katie Moline in her essay in The Blade ( “Time is now for adept finance chief for the city of Toledo,” Feb. 25 ).

The city has an opportunity to ensure that capital improvements money is spent where it belongs, and pay for day-to-day operations only with the general fund part of the city income tax.

Boosting the city’s appeal to potential employers and residents is one such place.