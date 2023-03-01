Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Blackhawks lose in first game after Patrick Kane trade

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzqzX_0l3RKcfz00

Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves and Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Schmaltz, who has scored 11 goals over his last 13 games, tied his career long with a goal in his fourth straight game. Travis Boyd, Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain also scored goals and Clayton Keller added a pair of assists for Arizona, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Chicago, which suffered it second straight loss to finish 2-2 on its Western road trip. Alex Stalock, playing his first game since suffering a head injury on Jan. 14 against Seattle, finished with 29 saves for Chicago, which officially announced the trade of star forward Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers just a few hours before the start of the contest.

Arizona, playing without defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Nick Bjugstad — both were held out for trade-related reasons — took a 1-0 lead at the 10:07 mark of the first period on an unassisted goal by Boyd. Boyd cut across the slot and fired a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle that knuckled past the glove of Stalock for his ninth goal of the season.

The Coyotes made it 2-0 near the end of the period when Hayton tipped Schmaltz’s point shot down and between Stalock’s pads for his ninth goal of the season.

Arizona extended the lead to 3-0 late in the second period on a rebound shot from the slot by McBain that fluttered high in the air over Max Domi at the edge of the crease and then slowly bounced into the net for McBain’s eighth goal of the season.

Schmaltz made it 4-0 midway through the third period when he one-timed a Keller pass from the bottom of the left circle off Stalock’s right hip and into the net for his 18th goal of the season.

Athanasiou broke up Vejmelka’s bid for his fourth shutout this season with just 1:29 remaining when he fired a wrist shot from the left circle five-hole for his 14th goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Rejuvenated Preds’ successful trip stops in Vancouver
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota Wild acquire forward Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit Red Wings
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Devils stay scorching hot with OT win over Coyotes
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Hot Stars looking to douse Flames
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Yanni Gourde scores OT winner as Kraken sink Avalanche
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Bears GM: Bidding for No. 1 pick begins at two first-rounders
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Jets meet Sharks in battle of high-scoring defensemen
San Jose, CA22 hours ago
NFL insider believes Chicago Bears could net six draft picks in trade down
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Clinging to playoff hopes, Caps visit Pacific-leading Kings
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
NBA teams ‘eyeing’ Minnesota Timberwolves star for offseason trade
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Pistons look to halt 7-game skid in homestand opener vs. Blazers
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
As fans dream of playoffs, Senators hit road to face Blackhawks
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Perfect 10: Charlie Coyle leads surging Bruins past Rangers
Boston, MA1 day ago
Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout
Raleigh, NC20 hours ago
Flyers snap 4-game skid with win over lowly Red Wings
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Surging Sabres look to contain Oilers’ explosive duo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Nets stage league’s biggest comeback to topple Celtics
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Julius Randle, streaking Knicks take on Celtics
Boston, MA1 day ago
Sixers may face Pacers without two starters
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Raptors on a roll entering test against red-hot Nuggets
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Knicks win 9th straight, outlast Celtics in double OT
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Damian Lillard, Blazers hang on to edge Magic
Portland, OR17 hours ago
NBA roundup: Nets stun Celts with NBA’s biggest comeback of season
Boston, MA2 days ago
Celtics look to even season series with Cavaliers
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Devin Booker, Suns race past Bulls in second half
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kevin Durant (37 points), Suns outlast Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Wisconsin, Minnesota face off in Big Ten season finale
Madison, WI1 day ago
Rangers acquire F Anton Blidh, D Wyatt Kalynuk
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy