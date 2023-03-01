England beat Bangladesh: first men’s cricket one-day international – as it happened

2.37pm GMT

Here’s Simon Burnton’s report from Mirpur:

2.20pm GMT

Righto, that’s us done for today. But fear not, we’re back on Friday at 6am GMT, for what will should be an equally compelling contest. Ta-ra!

2.16pm GMT

Elsewhere: West Indies are 200-8, trailing South Africa by 142 on day two of the first Test at Centurion. Raymond Reifer top-scored with 62.

2.14pm GMT

Back in the studio, Steve Finn wonders whether Rehan Ahmed should replace Rashid for the next match so we can see what he can do . In these conditions, there’s no reason not to play both, but I can’t see England weakening the batting by leaving out Moeen, or omitting a quick.

2.11pm GMT

Jos Buttler identifies Malan’s “exceptional” knock as a lesson to the rest of the batters in how to go about things in the conditions. He doesn’t think his bowlers started well, ceding too many extras, but they dragged it back and now they’re looking forward to what should be a similar challenge in the next game. He also then praises what seem to be small partnerships but are telling on tracks like this one, and generally seems chuffed with the win.

2.09pm GMT

Dawid Malan is the player of the match, earning himself $1000. He’s says that he’s spent a fair bit of time in Bangladesh and at this ground in particular, which was nice, and he told Buttler that 30 or 40 more would’ve made for a really tough chase. He praises the 30 or 40 run partnerships – Jacks, Moeen and Rashid all contributed well – and says it’s part of the job to handle pressure, so that’s what he had to do. Finally, he notes that Rashid has 10 first-class tons and is always telling them so, praising his technique.

2.06pm GMT

Tamim thinks his team should’ve got 30-35 more, noting that it was hard to bat against the spinners. He bemoans three back-to-back wickets lost in the middle of the innings, praises his attack, and says that sometimes you’ve to hand it to the opposition, and Malan batted really well. He was proud of how his bowlers bowled, “but one man was exceptional today and he made the difference”.

2.04pm GMT

That match reminded me a little of England’s World Cup defeat to Sri Lanka. After that one, Eoin Morgan rebuked them for changing how they play to chase a low target when he wanted them to keep going hard; they try that here and they lose, I think. Malan totally played the conditions and the total, which was what helped England home.

2.01pm GMT

Elsewhere…

2.00pm GMT

I know it doesn’t matter, but that match was also a victory for the 50-over format. It allows contours, nuances and fluctuations that you just don’t get with T20, and though it’s hard to work out how you slot in matches between tournaments, it’s worth trying to find a way.

1.57pm GMT

As for Bangladesh, they bowled really well at the start but couldn’t threaten as much with the old ball … and it’s impossible not to return to Malan, who navigated his knock perfectly. At no point did he panic, throwing hands unnecessarily at a small target; rather, he went when the balls were there for him to go at, and hung about when the match demanded he do that.

1.55pm GMT

That was a seriously enjoyable match, won by a seriously serious knock. It’ll be hard to shift Dawid Malan from the World Cup squad, and Adil Rashid emphasised his value too. What a star he’s been – and still is.

1.52pm GMT

England beat Bangladesh by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series!

49th over: England 212-7 (Malan 114, Rashid 17) Target 210 Shanto returns and Malan takes one, then Rashid unloads the suitcase at a sweep that keeps low; there’s an appeal but nothing doing, so he flicks to midwicket for a single … then Malan annihilates uppishly through midwicket for four! England win, and he finishes on a masterly 114!

1.50pm GMT

48th over: England 206-7 (Malan 109, Rashid 16) Target 210 Yup, Bangladesh were 20 runs short, unable to wear a decent knock and still win because the required rate has always been so low they needed to bowl England out. England need four runs from 12 balls.

1.49pm GMT

REVIEW! NOT OUT!

Pitched outside the line, goodnight.

1.48pm GMT

47th over: England 206-7 (Malan 109, Rashid 16) Target 210 But in feting Malan – as we must – we mustn’t underestimate Rashid’s role in this. He came in at a testy time and has done exactly what he needed to do, calmly working the ball around the park so that there’s been no pressure to score at any point – this over a case in point, just two singles from it. But what’s this?! Rashid tries a turn to leg, misses, wears the ball on the pad, and when the umpire rejects Bangladesh’s appeal, they review.

1.45pm GMT

46th over: England 204-7 (Malan 108, Rashid 15) Target 210 It should be noted, Malan made a ton in his last ODI too, 118 at Kimberley. But that’s kind of expected of him, coming on one of “his” surfaces; he’s not meant to be dextrous and improvisational enough to bat well on these, but here we are. And here we really are! After a single to each batter, Malan reverses for four and this is more or less over! England need six runs from 18 balls.

1.42pm GMT

Dawid Malan reaches his fourth ODI century!

45th over: England 198-7 (Malan 103, Rashid 14) Target 210 Malan forces a pull to deep square for one, giving Taskin five deliveries at Rashid ... except he jams down on the first of them, squirting to third man, then Malan flicks from outside off to midwicket and he’s timed that gorgeously ! The ball races away for four and that is a tre men dous ton, composed all the way through and brave when necessary; it’s taken his team to the brink of home. England need 12 runs from 24 balls.

Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

1.36pm GMT

44th over: England 191-7 (Malan 97, Rashid 13) Target 210 The Fizzmeister returns with Malan just six short of a fourth ODI ton, and three singles takes the target below 20. this is very nearly over, Bangladesh 20 or so runs short of making this really tight. England need 19 runs from 30 balls.

“ Re, ‘... does he push the pace and risk his scalp, or does he trust his partner ...’” begins Geoff Wignall, quoting me back to myself. “Surely the answer is some old fashioned farming of the strike, at least as long as Rashid is there? Or is that too old school for these hectic times?”

It’s tricky because the ideal here is to get them in ones – with so few runs required, it doesn’t make sense to risk forcing boundaries – and that necessarily means letting your mate face.

1.32pm GMT

43rd over: England 188-7 (Malan 94, Rashid 12) Target 210 Final dart for Bangladesh? Shakib returns and Rashid, who’s batted really calmly, takes a single into the on side. Malan then adds two to cover, and it’s worth noting he’s been viewed almost as a hard-track specialist, someone you want in Australia and South Africa but otherwise less so. Well, he’s been superb in testing conditions – the next-highest score in the match is 58 – and fully earned the luck that sees the fifth delivery of the over grip, spin, miss the edge and ram the pad. England need 22 runs from 36 balls.

1.28pm GMT

43rd over: England 184-7 (Malan 92, Rashid 11) Target 210 Have a look! Malan carts Taijul’s opening delivery over midwicket for six and this has been a brilliant innings, well-constructed and superbly paced. A couple of singles follows, and that’s three overs’ scoring achieved in just one; Bangladesh are running out of time. England need 26 runs from 42 balls.

“CricViz has England at 79%!” chortled Michael Meagher at the start of this over, and it’s probably a fair working – but the problem with stats based on generalities is that sometimes they ignore the specifics.

1.24pm GMT

42nd over: England 176-7 (Malan 85, Rashid 10) Target 210 Taskin returns for a final burst and I’m not surprised – Bangladesh are desperate for a wicket because if we get beyond, say, 45 overs and these two are still batting, it’s near enough game over. For that reason, four singles from five balls represents a decent development for England … then Rashid flicks a brace to midwicket and that’s six from the over. England need 34 runs from 48 balls.

1.19pm GMT

41st over: England 170-7 (Malan 83, Rashid 6) Target 210 Righto, here comes the final powerplay of what’s been a lekker game of 50-over cricket – it’s a matter of taste, of course, but I much prefer this kind of thing to 398 plays 374. Taijul returns and Malan tries to smash his first delivery to the fence, in the event getting just little enough of it so that the ball dies before reaching the man at midwicket and they run one; three further singles follow. England need 40 runs from 54 balls .

“Has any international side ever lost two matches by one run in the same week?’ chuckles Steve Nicholson. “Could be a hard record to beat.”

That would be very funny. England will always england.

1.14pm GMT

40th over: England 166-7 (Malan 81, Rashid 4) Target 210 Malan twizzles to square leg and they run one, meaning Shakib has five balls at Rashid. And when he tries a square cut, the keeper is almost in business, but he misses then zetzes the next delivery over midwicket for four. England need 44 runs from 60 balls.

1.12pm GMT

39th over: England 161-7 (Malan 80, Rashid 0) Target 210 We talked about this not long ago, and Malan has a decision to make: with 49 runs still needed, does he push the pace and risk his scalp, or does he trust his partner and assume that if he bats through his team win? England need 49 runs from 66 balls.

1.10pm GMT

WICKET! Woakes c Tamim Iqbal b Taijul Islam 7 (England 161-7)

Aha! Woakes, flummoxed by the spin when it’s teamed with extra bounce, panics when the ball suddenly races onto him, and from almost square, he flaps a leading edge that loops towards mid on. Tamim isn’t quite sure it’s his to being with, but the catch is so gentle he’s time to ponder before running in to pouch. Bangladesh are favourites now!

1.08pm GMT

39th over: England 161-6 (Malan 80, Woakes 7) Target 210 Taijul returns and Malan slog-sweeps … falling short of both fence and man at square leg. They run one…

1.06pm GMT

38th over: England 160-6 (Malan 79, Woakes 7) Target 210 Another good over for England, four singles from it, and though the rate if four and change, the longer England churn these out, the likelier they are to still win even if they lose another wicket or two. I’d have them as marginal favourites from here. England need 50 runs from 72 balls.

1.04pm GMT

37th over: England 156-6 (Malan 77, Woakes 5) Target 210 Mustafizur returns and Malan angles one to wide third; he knows he can rely on Woakes, but that if he loses another partner he might need to start whacking. And there’s the proof, er, sort of, a flashing face, delivered with power, sending four inside the dive of gully. So the Fizzy one responds with a beauty, slanting across Woakes and just missing the edge; he then flicks off the hip for a single, then Malan absolutely clobbers a pull, yanking from outside off for four through midwicket. This is a terrific knock, it really is; sometimes, he gets in the road struggling to get away when something monstrous is required, but he’s guided this chase almost perfectly. England need 54 runs from 78 balls.

12.58pm GMT

36th over: England 146-6 (Malan 72, Woakes 0) Target 210 There are worse batters to have coming in at this point than Chris Woakes, but he’s got a lot of work to do. From the non-striker’s to begin with because Malan is taking care of things, reversing the returning Shakib’s first ball for four through point. A single follows, then Woakes is absolutely befuddled by one that turns away from him as he comes forward, but he sees out the over. England need 64 runs from 84 balls .

12.52pm GMT

WICKET! Moeen b Mehidy Hasan 14 (England 141-6)

Now then. Now, then! Facing the final ball of a fine spell from Mehidy, Moeen waits for a round-armer that suddenly skips on, rushing him at the final second … and he’s bowled through the gate, unable to get his bat down fast enough! England need 69 from 90!

Moeen Ali turns to see his skittled wicket. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

12.50pm GMT

35th over: England 141-5 (Malan 67, Moeen 14) Target 210 A single apiece is enough for England., then off the fifth ball Moeen knocks towards point, Malan starts sprinting … and Moeen sends him back. However …

12.47pm GMT

34th over: England 139-5 (Malan 66, Moeen 13) Target 210 For the first time, it feels like the batters are on top, and after Moeen digs as single off the body to square leg, Malan turns – uppishly, it must be said – through midwicket for four. Two singles follow, and Bangladesh need to break this partnership – badly.

12.43pm GMT

33rd over: England 132-5 (Malan 61, Moeen 11) Target 210 England have looked pretty settled the last few overs, and after Moeen takes a single, Malan thrashes Mehidy over mid off for four, then comes down to clout a third six back over the bowler’s head! That’s excellent work, and a single from the over’s final delivery means 12 runs from it – and in case you missed it, I thought I’d draw attention to this line form the link I posted earlier. Imagine this being said of you and it being true!

McCullum said: “I don’t think he’s jeopardising [the Ashes]. The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right?

12.35pm GMT

32nd over: England 120-5 (Malan 50, Moeen 10) Target 210 Hmmmm, Shanto into the attack. I wasn’t expecting that as the five bowlers already used have done so well, but Tamim has marshalled resources really well today, so let’s see how this goes. Malan whacks his first delivery to the man on the cover fence and they run one, then Moeen chops another to similar region. These two are keeping the heid really well, and when Malan drives to long off he raises an essential fifty. That’s drinks, and the match is bang in the balance, the required rate 5.00 and current rate 3.75.

12.30pm GMT

31st over: England 117-5 (Malan 48, Moeen 9) Target 210 It’s six overs since England’s last boundary, but the batters know if they stick around, their team wins. So Taskin bounces Moeen, then noises up the crowd, who respond in the proper manner, and he delivers another dot as the rate climbs above five for the first time ... then sends down another bumper which looks too high. But there’s no wide signalled, though Moeen looks long at the umpire, forcing to take matters into his own hands and ruin a potential maiden by timing a low full-toss away through midwicket for four.

12.25pm GMT

30th over: England 113-5 (Malan 48, Moeen 4) Target 210 Oh man! Malan backs away, making room to cut Mehidy, and he chops onto his back leg, and just past the stumps! That was so, so close, and another maiden just pours further turps onto a match that was already glowing beautifully. I’ve not a clue who’s going to win this.

12.22pm GMT

29th over: England 113-5 (Malan 48, Moeen 4) Target 210 Chale! Taskin returns and Malan knocks him to point, calling for one … but it’s never on! Mehidy just has to hit and Moeen’s pretty much given up … except the shy misses! One to the total! But five dots follow, Bangladesh increasing the pressure; England are OK with the rate, just 4.65, so have no need to throw hands, but it’s easy to say that from behind a screen.

12.17pm GMT

28th over: England 112-5 (Malan 47, Moeen 5) Target 210 Aha the ball with which Mehidy got Jacks was 7kph slower than the one before, making it significantly harder for him to force it over the fielder and meaning he was through the shot sooner than he needed to be to impose full pwer upon it. Bangladesh have bowled really well so far today and Tamim has managed his bowlers superbly; this latest over, from Mehidy, yields just two singles.

12.14pm GMT

27th over: England 109-5 (Malan 46, Moeen 3) Target 210 Mustafizur continues and Moeen forces another single to backward point, then Malan adds one via pull, a wide arriving in between. With the required rare just 4.38, England can just work the ball about, but then Mustafizur persuades Moeen to hang bat away from body, and if there’s a feather – which there might’ve been – it misses off by very little and drops short of the keeper. Three singles follow.

12.08pm GMT

26th over: England 104-5 (Malan 44, Moeen 1) Target 210 Moeen gets away immediately with a single to cover, but Bangladesh know, one more wicket and they’re in great shape

12.08pm GMT

WICKET! Jacks c Afif Hossain by Mehidy Hasan 26 (England 103-5)

Wickets at regular intervals! I’ve no idea what Jacks was thinking here – well, I do, whack it over the fence – but I’ve no idea why he was thinking what he was thinking because he knew there was a man out at deep square specifically for this shot. But he foes back in the crease, doesn’t get all of it, and picks out the man! This is set-up!

12.05pm GMT

26th over: England 103-4 (Malan 44, Jacks 26) Target 210 Bangladesh were 117-4 for at halfway, but had the disadvantage of needing to set the most destructive batting line-up in the world a target. Tamim, meanwhile, brings back Mehidy, and Malan takes his loosner for one.

12.03pm GMT

25th over: England 102-4 (Malan 43, Jacks 26) Target 210 Ach, Malan edges Mustafizur … but it dies in front of Mushfiqur! I’m sure I heard a noise there, and yup, Ultraedge shows us there was a feather – given the pace, I’m surprised ball didn’t go to hand. And as I type that, Malan totally misses with a cut before taking the final delivery of the over for one to square leg.

11.59am GMT

24th over: England 101-4 (Malan 42, Jacks 26) Target 210 Jacks looks more at home now, confidently cracking the first ball of Taijul’s over to point for one. But then Malan has a proper heave across the line, missing by a way and wearing the delivery on the body. He quickly moves on though, taking two into the off side, and when a single follows, then four to Jacks via edge, Bangladesh are back at need a wicket time. The partnership is 36 off 28.

11.54am GMT

23rd over: England 93-4 (Malan 39, Jacks 21) Target 210 Malan is dealing in singles now and takes one to mid on, then Mustafizur goes full and Jacks can only block. So next ball he trusts his power and eye, thrashing over wide long off for six that drops just over the fence. And there we go, four turned more through square leg when Mustafizur drops short and straight. England badly needed an over like this, not because the rate was on top but because they needed to reassert and Jack, in particular, needs to get comfy. A single follows, and that’s 12 off the over.

11.49am GMT

22nd over: England 81-4 (Malan 38, Jacks 10) Target 210 Taijul replaces Shakib, his first delivery hits Malan, who misses his turn to leg, on the pad and there’s a serious shout. Oh man, I love a serious shout and can’t pretend I didn’t join in. But the umpire says no and looking again, the turn back in makes it look like the ball was missing leg stump. So Taijul goes again, and though Malan adds a single to square leg, Jacks then misses looking to drive towards cover – though he does then finagle a single to mid off. Bangladesh are bang on top here.

11.44am GMT

21st over: England 78-4 (Malan 36, Jacks 9) Target 210 Mustafizur into the attack – what a card he is to play at this juncture – and he beats Malan with his loosener, seam-up from left-arm around with decent bounce and carry that defeats the outside edge. And have a look! After a single, Jacks clobbers straight back at the bowler, who raises hands to protect face more than anything, and the ball goes in and out. One off the over.

11.39am GMT

20th over: England 77-4 (Malan 35, Jacks 9) Target 210 Shakib skids one on with the arm and Jacks, anticipating spin so unfurling a cut, does very well to edge four through third. A single and a wide follow, making this England’s best over in some time.

11.36am GMT

19th over: England 70-4 (Malan 34, Jacks 4) Target 210 Jacks has a mahoosive mow at Taskin, whose delivery dies in the surface, then cuts to the man at point … then has another swing that diverts ball into pad; that could easily have ricocheted into the stumps. He’s not settled yet, which makes sense – I can’t say I was totally chill making my international debut – and tangentially, when did “chilled” become “chill”? Anyhow, Jacks finally gets meaningful contact on the ball, easing one to deep third, then Malan wears a shy on the back when considering punching a single – that puts him off – and the rate, only 4.51, is nevertheless climbing.

11.32am GMT

18th over: England 69-4 (Malan 34, Jacks 3) Target 210 Yup, Tamim knows the match is here. If England can build a partnership here, their lower-order should be able to finish things if necessary, but if they can’t, it could be over quickly. So Shakib is brought back and the batters take a single each, then Jacks adds one more to cover.

“To my mind the English cricket world must have gone through a bizarre space/time vortex with the arrival of the Mott/Mcullum coaching setup,” emails Jim Neale. “The reason behind this theory is the required run-rate in a 50 over game is less than the scoring rate in recent Test matches. Any quantum physicists out there who might be able to explain this?”

It’s nuts isn’t it? The rationale, I guess, is that Test fields give loads of scope for hitting in front of the wicket, but yes, I’d expect the Test line-up to chase this pretty easily.

11.27am GMT

17th over: England 66-4 (Malan 33, Jacks 1) Target 210 Now, can Taskin build on that? He’s got Jacks, on ODI debut, to go at, and he gets away with a clever inside-edge between his legs for one. He’ll feel a bit better for that, while Malan now knows he’s got to bat through or close to through – which means he needs to be a little careful with what he attacks. England do still have Moeen, but after that it’s the bowlers, and though Woakes and Rashid are no mugs, there’s a lot of work still to do. And, as I type that, Taskin yanks Malan forward to nip one away from the bat! He’s got six overs left, I daresay he’ll be allowed a couple more as Tamim seeks to break the back of this match right now.

11.22am GMT

WICKET! Buttler c Shanto b Taskin 9 (England 65-3)

AND THERE IT IS! THE BIGGUN! This is brilliant work from Tamim, who not only brings back his strike-bowler, but also gives him a slip. And when he finds some decent bounce, Buttler, looking to carve away behind square on the off side, instead edges to that man just inserted, who takes a smart snaffle, hands in front of phizog.

11.20am GMT

16th over: England 65-3 (Malan 33, Buttler 9) Target 210 Buttler is in now and he collars Mehidy’s first delivery, sweeping four through square leg before adding one to the same area. Malan then takes a further single to long off, and Buttler ends the over fiddling another. The scoreboard is ticking, which mans Bangladesh need a wicket.

11.15am GMT

15th over: England 58-3 (Malan 32, Buttler 3) Target 210 This is a really good contest.

11.15am GMT

REIVEW! NOT OUT!

Ach, that was close, the ball jagging away from Malan’s bat as he plays around it … and it was going to clip the top of leg stump, but in an umpire’s cally kind of way.

11.14am GMT

15th over: England 58-3 (Malan 32, Buttler 3) Target 210 Bangladesh know that one more wicket quickly and they’re really in with a shout. But in the meantime, England add two singles before Malan splatters Taijul over square leg for six! Next ball, though, latter hits former on pad, implores and beseeches for lb … the umpire says nah … and at the last second, Tamim reviews.

11.11am GMT

14th over: England 50-3 (Malan 25, Buttler 2) Target 210 Mehidy is bowling a lovely spell here, ripping one past Malan’s outside edge and missing the off-bail by the thickness of a blue Rizla. Malan does, though, get off strike with a press to long off, then Buttler goes to long on for one more and Malan nabs the same to cover, raising England’s fifty as the sun sets. The drone footage of Mirpur is beautiful.

11.07am GMT

13th over: England 47-3 (Malan 23, Buttler 1) Target 210 So what does Buttler do here? Bat sensibly, looking to see it out – Eoin Morgan would never – or stick with the philosophy? He gets off the mark with a sweep, Malan adds one more, and the noise in the ground is decent, the crowd growing.

11.05am GMT

WICKET! Vince st Mushfiqur b Taijul 6 (England 45-3)

I don’t know, I really don’t. I was just writing that maidens shouldn’t bother England as they’ve loads of overs and batters in hand, but Vince premeditates a mooch down, Taijul drops a little shorter, and Mushfiqur does the rest. We got ourselves a ball-game.

James Vince heads back to the pavilion. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

11.02am GMT

12th over: England 45-2 (Malan 22, Vince 6) Target 210 Mehidy Hasan is bowling beautifully, diddling Malan with a beauty that drifts, grips and nips away. Maiden.

10.59am GMT

11th over: England 45-2 (Malan 22, Vince 6) Target 210 Eeesh, after a single to Malan, Vince does really well to block a grubber, forcing bat down just in time. And then, more classic Vince, jumping down to caress over extra with a flourish – held, naturally – for four. Two singles follow, and England are back away.

10.55am GMT

10th over: England 38-2 (Malan 20, Vince 1) Target 210 Mehidy Hasan continues, his second over also the last of the powerplay. And it’s a goodun too, Malan shoving its final delivery to long on for one, the only run coming from it. The required rate is now 4.30; the current rate is 3.80 or, in other words, Bangladesh need wickets.

10.52am GMT

9th over: England 37-2 (Malan 19, Vince 1) Target 210 Vince, you’d reckon, has only an outside chance of making the World Cup squad, so needs to make the most of this chance. He turns into the on side for one, then Malan drives towards cover, and that completes an excellent over from Taijul, just two runs from it and the wicket of Salt.

10.50am GMT

WICKET! Salt b Taijul Islam 12 (England 35-2)

There we go! Taijul bowls a little quicker and Salt backs away, backs away, then can’t get the bat down properly, and when there’s no turn he’s totally wrapped up, losing his leg peg, perhaps off edge or pad! Bangladesh needed that and didn’t Taijul enjoy it!

10.46am GMT

8th over: England 35-1 (Salt 12, Malan 18) Target 210 Mahidy Hasan into the attack, the third twirler deployed in just eight overs, and Malan waits for him, cutting four behind square on the off side. Next ball, he stretches down, then at the last second decides to drive, relieved to see it drop just short of extra … who fumbles, allowing the batters to run two.

10.44am GMT

7th over: England 29-1 (Salt 12, Malan 12) Target 210 Yup, they’re moving. Taijul into the attack and Malan blocks his loosener, then, prances down and wellies six over long on! A single follows, then Salt finds his edge again, squirting three away behind the wicket, and a further one means 11 off the over. Bangladesh need another breakthrough really, which isn’t me being dramatic even though I feel like I am, saying that after seven overs, but defending a small target they can’t have a team of England’s quality exceeding the rate with batters in hand.

10.39am GMT

6th over: England 18-1 (Salt 9, Malan 4) Target 210 I really like the look of Taskin, and not just because he reminds me of Tosker, who I don’t actually like. Anyhow, gratuitous nostalgia aside, after a single to Malan, Salt forces away through midwicket and it looks like Shakib should cut-off, but the ball seems to speed up as he chugs alongside, so that’s four. England are moving – a little.

10.34am GMT

5th over: England 13-1 (Salt 5, Malan 3) Target 210 Shakib continues and begins with a leg bye, then Malan eases down to go over the top but a single to midwicket is all he can manage. Salt then nudges to mid on and they go again – that’s really well-run because they’re home quick enough to take the shy out of the equation. Two to extra follows, and that’s six from the over, England’s best so far.

“May I just say how completely gutted I was to be physically unable to follow the overnight Tests in NZ,” emails Alistair Connor. “As a Kiwi in France, a daytime Test matches my sleeping hours quite precisely. The morning routine of dialling up the Guardian cricket page on my phone to find the OBO « as it happened » link, while squinting to try to avoid knowing the outcome … then frantically paging back to the start of play, still squinting … made my breakfasts absolute magic. Especially day four, with growing incredulity: my God, we’re still in this… Deep thanks to you, Tanya and the rest of the crew. It was real. Virtually.”

Ahhhh thanks, I’m choking up. Mainly because I’m still sleep-deprived. But seriously , we all love this thing of ours and its little community; getting to collate its thoughts is is our privilege.

10.29am GMT

4th over: England 7-1 (Salt 2, Malan 1) Target 210 Bangladesh have started really well here, and I guess England are torn between either doing as they do or playing with a little more circumspection on the basis that sensible batting should equal victory. Tangentially, how are we feeling about the Test situation? I’m a simpleton mark, but I totally back Stokes: frankly, his team should’ve won, so if we’re recriminating, it should be with them not with him, given the Testvangelists have already established that they’re playing for a higher purpose – the future of this beautiful thing of ours – than the basic “winning cricket matches”. Anyhow, two dots then Taksin slants across Malan and reckons he’s kissed a bit of bat so appeals exactly as you would, like it’s a fait accompli; after a long think, Tamim decides that actually it isn’t. Still, he’d’ve took a maiden, and this is a terrific contest.

10.24am GMT

3rd over: England 7-1 (Salt 2, Malan 1) Target 210 Salt takes a single to long off, and he probably knows he needs to assert himself here because there aren’t that many matches before the World Cup but there are several handy batters after his spot. Malan then adds a Red Bull-one, turning to mid on and setting off as Shanto shies and misses; I reckon he was home with a hit, just.

10.20am GMT

2nd over: England 5-1 (Salt 1, Malan 0) Target 210 Pace from the other end, Taskin opening up with a Test-match delivery, full and just outside off; Salt defends to mid on. Oh and have a look! A jaffa follows, quick and bit shorter, bouncing and missing the edge outside off. This is excellent stuff, the only run off the over coming from its final ball – another leading edge, flashed past gully to deep and squarish third. This is boiling.

10.15am GMT

WICKET! Roy c Tamim Iqbal b Shakib Al Hasan 4 (England 4-1)

Hello! Roy jinks down the track and at first look seems to be trying to see how high he can sky one. The reality is probably a leading edge, but either way, Tamim has plenty time to prime and watch the ball plop into his grateful hands. Great start for the hosts!

10.13am GMT

1st over: England 4-0 (Roy 4, Salt 0) Target 210 Aaaargggghhhh! Trying to remind everyone how good he is, Roy goes hard at Shakib’s first ball and drills a return on the stretch … that Shakib can’t quite reach following through! What a start that would’ve been! Instead, Roy late cuts the fourth delivery for four.

10.11am GMT

Righto, the players are ready, Roy and Salt opening and Shakib to open.

10.06am GMT

Tymal Mills also just referred to “your 250s, your 300s,” which is not something you hear often: pluralised numbers. If anyone happens to have recorded today’s coverage, the part of my brain that is even more infantile that the rest would love to include it in this.

10.03am GMT

Presumably Harry Brook will force his way into the squad; Joe Root should be a lock, especially in India; Jonny Bairstow is to come back; Ben Stokes will surely put in an appearance; Liam Livingstone too … and that’s half a team. It’s a ridiculous state of affairs, it really is.

10.01am GMT

England do look in good nick though. An attack containing Mark Wood and Jofra Archer is a problem for anyone; add to that Adil Rashid, and perhaps the most ludicrous battery of batters the world has ever seen and they’ve got a decent chance in India – especially if, as Tymal Mills has just explained, tracks are likely to be flat.

9.59am GMT

Thanks Tanya and good morning everyone. It’s a funny one this, because Bangladesh aren’t far off a par score, and yet you kind of expect England to ease home in paradoxically frantic fashion. We shall see…

9.57am GMT

And as Steven Finn and Tymal Mills rub their hands in glee about the return to fitness of Mark Wood, it is time for me to hand over to Daniel Harris, who will be your expert guide to England’s reply. Thanks for messages – bye!

9.50am GMT

England need 210 to win

47.2 overs: Bangladesh 209 all out ( Rahman 0) About twenty runs short of the par score at Mirpur, and you would imagine that it won’t give England’s stellar batting line up, playing for World Cup places, too much to worry about. A job well done by England’s bowlers: Archer got better and better, Wood was fast and timely, Woakes parsimonious, the spinners on point – Rashid in particular finding some rumbustious turn. For Bangladesh, a nice innings by Shanto and reward for the selectors for sticking with him.

9.44am GMT

WICKET! Taijul c and b Moeen 10 (Bangladesh 209 all out)

A what-have-I-got-to-lose hoike and Moeen just waits for it to fall to earth

9.42am GMT

47th over: Bangladesh 209-9 ( Taijul 9, Mustafizur 0 ) A wide, a no ball and a wicket. Jofra Archer completes a pleasing ten over spell of 2-37. From a sticky start, his rhythm improved, with the usual sprinkling of unplayable jaffas.

9.38am GMT

WICKET! Taskin c Buttler b Archer 14 (Bangladesh 208-9)

Taskin keeps out a slower ball but is done by a quick one that passes between body and bat and is taken by a flowing Buttler.

9.34am GMT

46th over: Bangladesh 206-8 ( Taskin 14, Taijul 9) Another wide, some awkward singles and then a quite stunning little dab through midwicket brings Taijul four. In the Bangladesh dugout, fast bowling coach Allan Donald smiles. Wood sniffs

In my inbox a sudden deluge of emails advising me how to nail professional pictures for Linkedin, how to make my home more energy efficient and what foods to eat to prevent travel sickness. Save me from these OBOers, bring me your thoughts on Jofra’s return.

9.28am GMT

45th over: Bangladesh 197-8 ( Taskin 14, Taijul 3) Another wide, these extras here and there giving Bangladesh some much-needed runs. It’s a big ask for the tailenders to pick up runs off Jofra Archer and they do well to pick up a couple of singles.

It has its moments.

9.24am GMT

44th over: Bangladesh 194-8 ( Taskin 13, Taijul 2) Hawk eye thwarts Adil Rashid, who seems to have Taskin lbw, plum as you like on the back pad. Taskin reviews, but a suddenly generous Hawkeye suggests that the ball would have bounced over the top of the stumps. To squeeze more salt into the wound, Taskin swings the next ball with vigour into the (very male) crowd for six! Four follows through third to great delight.

9.19am GMT

43rd over: Bangladesh 183-8 ( Taskin 3, Taijul 1) Reward for Archer – who is mostly bowling at a less express pace than Mark Wood. A rather stylish dab into the covers takes Taijul off the mark. Everything in Mirpur looks like it is being viewed through a pastel lense – from the grey buildings, to the pale green grass and the milky blue-grey sky.

9.14am GMT

WICKET! Mehidy c Buttler b Archer 7 (Bangladesh 182-8)

Archer grabs his first wicket as Mehidy wafts and a diving Buttler scoops up the chance.

9.12am GMT

42nd over: Bangladesh 182-7 ( Mehidy 7, Taskin 3) Rashid tosses the ball from hand to hand, contemplating what magic to send down. Bangladesh’s boundary drought continues, but they gratefully accept a wide and scamper through four singles.

9.08am GMT

41st over: Bangladesh 177-7 ( Mehidy 5, Taskin 1) Woakes as penny-pinching as ever.

9.07am GMT

40th over: Bangladesh 175-7 ( Mehidy 4, Taskin 0) Jacks again, beige support sleeves under his short-sleeved England shirt.And that’s a maiden ODI wicket! He grins and clenches both fists – Bangladesh in danger of not batting out their full allocation here.

9.04am GMT

WICKET! Afif c Rashid b Jacks 10 (Bangladesh 175-7)

Lazy slap to mid on, where Rashid makes no mistake.

9.01am GMT

39th over: Bangladesh 171-6 ( Afif 8, Mehidy 2 ) Mehidy nearly chops on, as Woakes returns for his second spell.

8.58am GMT

38th over: Bangladesh 169-6 ( Afif 7, Mehidy 1 ) Afif makes the most of a rare loose ball from Rashid, cutting him joyfully for four.

8.56am GMT

37th over: Bangladesh 162-6( Afif 5, Mehidy 0 ) Wood gets his just rewards, as the dangerous Mahmudullah nuzzles the ball legside to the waiting Butter.

“ Hi Tanya.” Morning Sam Rowe.

“Woolworths - a sadly missed institution of my youth.

All of my first music cd’s (I just missed the cassette era) were bought from Woolworths at my small town in Devon.

The demise of Woolworths in my town signified the start of the decline of the town.

I’ve lived in Sydney for the last 20 years. Woolworths is a major supermarket here.

I often flash back to the pick and mix, or queueing the day the new oasis album was released, when I do the weekly shop.

Keep up the great work! What a test match in Wellington that was!”

A classic of the genre! And the pick n mix sadly missed – the overpriced offerings at the cinema can’t compete.

8.52am GMT

WICKET! Mahmudullah c Buttler b Wood 31 (Bangladesh 162-6)

Soft signal not out from the umpires, who seem to be worried that Buttler hasn’t taken the catch cleanly. But the replay shows a clean pair of gloves and that’s a big blow for Bangladesh

8.46am GMT

36th over: Bangladesh 159-5 ( Mahmudullah 30, Afif 0) Mahmudullah fancies a punt, and slog-sweeps Rashid up and across the leg side boundary. But Rashid finishes the over happy, picking up Shanto, who played well for his maiden half century. A dejected crowd suddenly grow quiet.

8.44am GMT

WICKET! Shanto c Roy b Rashid 58 (Bangladesh 159-5)

Roy makes no mistake this time, diving and grabbing at midwicket, as Shanto pulls prettily at a googly.

8.39am GMT

35th over: Bangladesh 152-4 ( Shanto 51, Mahmudullah 15) Wood mixing it up, on a good length one ball, short and flying the next, as Mahmudullah sways and ducks for safety.

8.37am GMT

34th over: Bangladesh 149-4 ( Shanto 56, Mahmudullah 22) On the radio, Jarod Kimber points out how slowly Adil Rashid is bowling – more sedately than Sarah Glenn was sending them down during the recent T20 World Cup. He’s the master of conditions – and that’s pinkly perfect by Shanto, reverse-sweeping him for four.

8.32am GMT

33rd over: Bangladesh 142-4 ( Shanto 51, Mahmudullah 20) Gorgeous timing fro Mahmuddlah who sends Wood flying through the offside for four.

“Morning Tanya, Morning All,” Lovely to hear from you Em Jackson!



”Am I the only one watching/reading that’s humming in their mind, “It’s a Cinch” to the tune by [the] Pet Shop Boys when seeing England’s jersey?

So far though, professional performance and like every cricket fan out there, I was begging for Roy to hold on to that “catch” to his right earlier on.”

I love a bit of Pet Shop Boys on a Wednesday morning, or any morning tbh. “Actually” was one of the first albums I bought from Woolworths, Surbiton, and I played it constantly until it started unspooling on itself in that disturbing way cassette tapes liked to do.

8.24am GMT

32nd over: Bangladesh 136-4 ( Shanto 51, Mahmudullah 15) Shanto all at sea as Rashid runs through his bag of tricks. Two dancing leg breaks which do a couple of lengths of the swimming pool, a couple of googlies which beat a probing bat. A brace of wides the only relief. They take DRINKS.

8.20am GMT

Fifty for Shanto!

31st over: Bangladesh 133-4 ( Shanto 50, Mahmudullah 15) Shanto tries to swing at a rising ball from Archer, misses, and it is called no ball for height. But he nudges a couple off his legs for two, repeats the shot next ball and that’s a maiden ODI fifty for Shanto. Huge celebrations in the stands – well played!

8.15am GMT

30th over: Bangladesh 127-4 ( Shanto 46, Mahmudullah 14) Mahmudullah is beaten by a beauty from Rashid as he props forward. A huge appeal for lbw next ball, as Rashid pleads dramatically with both hands pleading. He is turned down both by the umpire and the captain. TV replays show it would have been umpire’s call.

8.11am GMT

29th over: Bangladesh 127-4 ( Shanto 46, Mahmudullah 14) Archer has silver beads at the bottom of his braids, which look for all the world like fancy dangly earrings as he runs in. Nearly, very nearly, as Shanto is foxed by a bouncer and gets a top edge into the offside, but Roy, running in from backward point, can’t reach it.

8.08am GMT

28th over: Bangladesh 126-4 ( Shanto 46, Mahmudullah 13) Something completely different from Jacks at the other end, who is calmly ploughing through his overs. For reference, 228 is the average score at Mirpur. If you haven’t overdosed on cricket recently, do send me your thoughts.

8.05am GMT

27th over: Bangladesh 120-4 ( Shanto 44, Mahmudullah 10) In the crowd a man with a stuffed tiger on his head watches Jofra Archer come back for his second spell. His penultimate ball at 77mph is followed by an 88mph bullet, which perplexes and hurries Mahuadullah

It was only yesterday that red-ball England were playing in one of the greatest Test finishes.

8.00am GMT

26th over: Bangladesh 120-4 ( Shanto 44, Mahmudullah 10) Jacks is giving it a sprightly tweak and slides one past Shanto’s outside edge.

7.58am GMT

25th over: Bangladesh 107-4 ( Shanto 43, Mahmudullah 8) Fabulous shot by Mahmudullah, who floats down the pitch and cracks Moeen sure and fast back past his feet for four.

7.55am GMT

24th over: Bangladesh 107-4 ( Shanto 40, Mahmudullah 1) The tall, slim figure of Jacks again. Sunglasses on, fizzes through his over, dust puffing from the surface. Bangladesh pocket two singles. Intriguing to know how England’s big dollar scoring will fare on these low scoring Bangladesh pitches.

7.52am GMT

23rd over: Bangladesh 107-4 ( Shanto 40, Mahmudullah 1) Moeen low key delight to the backdrop of washing powder adverts, and the spinners doing it for England.

7.49am GMT

WICKET! Shakib b Moeen 8 (106-4)

The crowd are silenced as Shakib sweeps from outside leg stump, but mistimes it horribly and loses his leg stump.

7.47am GMT

22nd over: Bangladesh 97-3 ( Shanto 38, Shakib 1) Will Jacks gets his first bowl in an ODI. His first delivery isn’t the ball of his dreams, a long hop which Shakib cuts merrily for four. A mistimed sweep follows but the fielder isn’t quite int eh right place to swallow it up.

7.44am GMT

21st over: Bangladesh 97-3 ( Shanto 38, Shakib 1) England’s spinners doing what they do best, whizzing through their overs almost before the batters realise what is happening. In other news, I don’t want anyone to get too jealous, but I’m really enjoying the electric throw I got for my birthday.

7.42am GMT

20th over: Bangladesh 95-3 ( Shanto 36, Shakib 0) A slip and a leg slip greet Shakib who plays out the rest of Rashid’s over.

7.40am GMT

WICKET! Mushfiqur c Wood b Rashid 17 (Bangladesh 95-3)

A top edged sweep by Mushfiqur and this time, no dramas, as Wood picks it up at deep midwicket.

7.38am GMT

19th over: Bangladesh 94-2 ( Shanto 36, Mushfiqur 17) Despacito accompanies a tidy over from Moeen – while over in Indore, India are all out for 109.

7.33am GMT

18th over: Bangladesh 89-2 ( Shanto 32, Mushfiqur 15) Time for some Adil Rashid, on the day that the Yorkshire racism hearing starts. And for the second time in consecutive overs, Bangladesh get a lucky break, as Shanto pings a full toss to short midwicket straight into Jason Roy’s hands. The soft signal is out, but the umpires want another look and – oof – the ball scrapes the soil just as it hits Roy’s paws.

7.28am GMT

17th over: Bangladesh 89-2 ( Shanto 32, Mushfiqur 15) A tricky one for the third umpire, who runs through all the angles, at every speed, as Mushfiqur slams Moeen across the line and Phil Salt takes him comfortably on the boundary. Fortunately for Mushfiqur, Salt then takes a step backwards over the boundary boards, but mistimes his throw into the air – thus carrying Mushfiqur over the rope for SIX.

7.24am GMT

16th over: Bangladesh 81-2 ( Shanto 32, Mushfiqur 8) A fourth over for Wood, whose first ball is pulled disdainfully by Shanto for four – scoring at a run a ball. Wood’s wholehearted comeback is at 91mph. Mushfiqur ducks a nasty bouncer which barely rises over his curled body. From a five foot two person, to a five foot three person – this is our special power.

7.17am GMT

15th over: Bangladesh 75-2 ( Shanto 27, Mushifiqur 7) A loopy hit-me ball from Moeen is duly slammed through the covers for four by Shanto, and the over finishes with a mix up between the batters , who go through for an overthrow after a ropey throw by Buttler. And we take DRINKS, with the current Bangladesh run rate 5 an over.

7.12am GMT

14th over: Bangladesh 68-2 ( Shanto 22, Mushifiqur 6) A wide long hop slapped to deep cover where Jacks fields. A no ball on height. A Wood bouncer is given short shrift but Shanto can’t reach the rope. We get a bird’s eye view of the stadium, surrounded by buildings.

7.07am GMT

13th over: Bangladesh 63-2 ( Shanto 18, Mushifiqur 5) Time for spin, and it is Moeen Ali in baggy trousers and long sleeves. A hint of turn, and Bangladesh visibly relax. This must be where they pick up their runs – five singles from the over.

7.02am GMT

12th over: Bangladesh 58-2 ( Shanto 15, Mushifiqur 3) Wood, consistently fizzing through in the low 90s, proving tricky for Bangladesh to get away. They manage three singles but. can’t get traction.

6.59am GMT

11th over: Bangladesh 55-2 ( Shanto 13, Mushifiqur 2) Careful curation from Wood and just a single from it.

Meanwhile at Holkar, India are having a shocker: 88 for 8 in 28 overs.

6.54am GMT

10th over: Bangladesh 54-2 ( Shanto 12, Mushifiqur) Wood, looking fresh out of the barbers, hits his straps immediately. A fantasy wicket, followed by a no ball. Vince cuts off a certain boundary with a flying stop on the rope. Wood oozes menace.

6.50am GMT

WICKET! Tamim Iqbal b Wood 23 (Bangladesh 51-2)

The bowling change works almost immediately as Wood makes a scrambled egg of Tamim’s stumps, a speeding bullet that befuddles him as he leaps and ends up elbowing the ball into his stumps.

6.47am GMT

9th over: Bangladesh 51-1 (Tamim 23, Shanto 12) No flies on Shanto, who tucks into a couple of loose balls from Woakes, driving a half volley back past the bowler for four and picking up four more through the covers.

“Both teams stayed last night in the same hotel,” writes Simon Burnton. England have commandeered one of the restaurants for their private use so avoided all the riff-raff (such as myself), but Bangladesh had to brave the selfie-seekers in the big breakfast buffet. There was a surprising amount of chilli in my omelette.”

6.43am GMT

8th over: Bangladesh 42-1 (Tamim 22, Shanto 4) Shanto starts the over by nudging Archer past slip for four and finishes it being dropped by Jason Roy at backward point. It would have been a superb catch if Roy had clung on – but Roy looks disgusted with himself and shakes his head before being given a consoling back pat. In between, Shanto pokes a nasty bouncer away as if he’s burnt his fingers on a frying pan .

6.37am GMT

7th over: Bangladesh 38-1 (Tamim 18, Shanto 0) Woakes squints as he returns to his mark – it is hot out there. As Simon says, from a distance the crowd looks sparce, till you realise that every spot under a canopy has already been taken. Five dots, and a back foot cut by the dangerous Tamim for four.

6.34am GMT

6th over: Bangladesh 34-1 (Tamim 18, Shanto 0) Better from Archer, who matches his silky approach with fiery delivery. Awkward and steepling bounce.

6.28am GMT

5th over: Bangladesh 33-1 (Tamim 17, Shanto 0) A delighted Bangladesh crowd cheer the first six of the game as Litton Das spins on his toes and pulls Woakes over the rope. But Woakes gets his revenge next ball, despite Buttler not initially looking totally convinced.

6.27am GMT

WICKET! Litton lbw Woakes 7 (Bangladesh 33-1)

A super ball from Woakes, the ball shimmying temptingly, hitting Litton on the back pad. Bangladesh review but to no avail.

6.23am GMT

4th over: Bangladesh 27-0 (Tamim 17, Litton 1) A busy over again from Jofra, though not necessarily in the way England will appreciate . A no ball to start, then Tamim charges into a short one and slams recklessly away for four. But at the over progresses, the speedometer increases and he hits the heights of 94mph, as well as sending down a peach outswinger. On the radio, they think he’s bowling with a lower arm than normal.

6.18am GMT

2nd over: Bangladesh 20-0 (Tamim 13, Litton 0) Woakes providing the penny-pinching here. No runs off the bat, just four leg byes as a leg side ball flicks off the pads and down to the rope. A wide follows, picked up by a flying Buttler behind the stumps. This outfield is tastily quick.

These were the thoughts of the Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha yesterday:

“They are the world champions. They have one team playing somewhere else, they have another team here. They have mind-blowing depth of talent. We want to see where we are at, and find out the gap that we have to bridge.”

6.12am GMT

2nd over: Bangladesh 2-0 (Tamim 13, Litton 0) A rusty start from Jofra Archer, who opens the over with a leg side wide, and follows up with a no ball, a tempting low full toss leg side which Tamim flicks away to the boundary. A searing yorker, before Tamim wristily sends the last delivery away to the rope.

6.07am GMT

Bangladesh innings

1st over: Bangladesh 2-0 (Tamim 2, Litton 0) Chris Woakes has the new ball, and England are in dark blue with vermicelli squiggles on the shirt front. An excellent opening over, squirting past the bat first ball, then half a chance when Tamim pushes forward but Woakes can’t hold on low in his follow through.

In case you’re desperately searching, in the UK this series is being shown on Sky Sport, while you can listen on Talk Sport.

6.00am GMT

“Greetings from Bangladesh! The local fans seem pretty confident, as they probably should be after six years without losing a home ODI series. They have three specialist spinners and think it’s a bit weird that England only have one. It’s apparently a sell-out but the stands are pretty empty as the teams come out, though most of the shady spots are already taken. Up in the excellent press box we have all been presented with some tissues and a snack pack of biscuits which can’t decide whether they are sweet or savoury. There is a picture of a cauliflower and some carrots on the wrapper, though that seems more by way of decoration than an indication of the flavour.”

5.59am GMT

An early email wings in from Martin Wright:

“Well this is an almost civilised time of day for a touch of pretending-to-work-while-actually-having-1.75-eyes-on-the-cricket... Is it just me, or has there been an outbreak of cup inflation across the sporting arena in the last few years? Once upon a time, a winner’s cup was something you could hold in one hand and put on a mantelpiece. I guess sponsors demand something bigger, brighter and brasher. And mantelpieces are so 19th century...”

Morning Martin! [looks at mantlepiece, nervously]… you’re totally right, every trophy apart from the Ashes. Though I seem to remember there is a large glass crystal trophy that they sometimes roll out even there…

5.45am GMT

Steven Finn and Tymal Mills are looking perky in the Sky studio, where Jason Roy is under the microscope. They pull out his stats – in the last 29 matches he averages 29 at a strike rate of 99; in his previous 84 his average was in the forties and strike rate over 100.

5.40am GMT

Bangladesh XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Tamim Iqbal returns after a groin strain.

5.37am GMT

England XI

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

An ODI debut for Will Jacks.

5.35am GMT

Bangladesh wins the toss and will bat

Morning all!

Tamin Iqbal throws the coin and is happy. “It looks an ok wicket but in the second half it might spin a little bit and go up and down. England are a brilliant team and we just need to give it our best shot.”

5.00am GMT

Our man in Bangladesh, Simon Burnton, with his preview of the series:

5.00am GMT

Sleeping through the Test:

5.00am GMT

Preamble

Hello again! Yesterday Wellington, today the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for the first match of England’s white ball tour of Bangladesh.

England will play three ODIs and three T20s over the next two weeks, concluding a congested winter programme. But while England’s Test team won four of their five overseas Tests, the white-ball side has been more off key, with the ODI team losing eight of their last ten matches.

Seven years since their last visit, England have arrived in Bangladesh. But they would be unwise to consider this a rich pasture land for resetting the winning programme ahead of defending the ODI World Cup in India later this year. Bangladesh have won their last seven ODI series at home, beating India and Australia amongst others, while England have lost eight out of 15 games since Jos Buttler took over from Eoin Morgan last summer. There is lots for players to work towards, the clock is ticking and this is the last white-ball outing for England until the leaves start to turn in September.

England are without Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, on loan to Ben Stokes, but Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood and Jofra Archer are fit and fancy free, and Rehan Ahmed is on his first ODI tour, under the tutelage of Adil Rashid. Bangladesh’s well-honed and full strength squad includes Tamin Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, just back from a family emergency in the USA.

The pitch will take turn, the early start an attempt to avoid the heavy dew that falls after dusk. Play starts at 6am GMT, see you there with a cup of something caffeinated.