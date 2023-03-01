NFL Combine records: Complete list of top 40 times, bench press reps & more all-time bests

While the debate rages on the exact value of the NFL Combine — if any — one thing is certain: The scouting event has often been a showcase of some of the best athletes in the country.

That has been made apparent on numerous occasions in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, the longtime home of the combine. While positional drills may be more indicative of a player's success in the NFL, other events like the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill and bench press are less obvious.

Still, to be invited to the combine is a distinction many of the best college football players in America hope to receive. It provides the biggest, best opportunity to showcase both physical and mental aspects of players' games while providing an avenue to interview with multiple teams.

Many players have made their NFL draft cases with strong showings at the combine. And while there's certainly more to it than running faster and jumping higher/farther than your competition, it certainly doesn't hurt to stand out above your peers in the events in which players choose to participate.

With that, The Sporting News looks at some of the best showings from the NFL Combine, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical leap, broad jump and more:

NFL Combine records

Official stats courtesy of NFL.com dating back to 2006.

40-yard dash

Rank Player Time Pos. Year 1. John Ross 4.22 WR 2017 2. Kalon Barnes 4.23 CB 2022 3. Chris Johnson 4.24 RB 2008 T-4. Dri Archer 4.26 RB 2014 T-4. Tariq Woolen 4.26 CB 2022 T-6. Marquise Goodwin 4.27 WR 2013 T-6. Henry Ruggs III 4.27 WR 2020 T-8. Jacoby Ford 4.28 WR 2010 T-8. J.J. Nelson 4.28 WR 2015 T-8. Jalen Myrick 4.28 CB 2017 T-8. Tyquan Thorton 4.28 WR 2022

Bench press

Rank Player Reps Pos. Year 1. Stephen Paea 49 DT 2011 T-2. Mike Kudla 45 DL 2006 T-2. Mitch Petrus 45 OL 2010 T-4. Jeff Owens 44 DT 2010 T-4. Dontari Poe 44 DT 2012 T-4. Netane Muti 44 G 2020 T-7. Tank Tyler 42 DL 2007 T-7. Russell Bodine 42 C 2014 T-7. Harrison Phillips 42 DT 2018 T-10. David Molk 41 C 2012 T-10. Vita Vea 41 DT 2018

Vertical jump

Rank Player Height Pos. Year T-1. Donald Washington 45.0 CB 2009 T-1. Chris Conley 45.0 WR 2015 T-3. Byron Jones 44.5 CB 2015 T-3. Donovan Peoples-Jones 44.5 WR 2020 T-5. A.J. Jefferson 44.0 CB 2010 T-5. Obi Melifonwu 44.0 S 2017 T-5. Juan Thornhill 44.0 S 2019 T-8. Dorin Dickerson 43.5 TE 2010 T-8. Kashif Moore 43.5 WR 2012 T-8. Speedy Noil 43.5 WR 2017 T-8. Marcus Williams 43.5 S 2017 T-8. Miles Boykin 43.5 WR 2019 T-8. Emmanuel Hall 43.5 WR 2019

Broad jump

Rank Player Length Pos. Year 1. Byron Jones 12'3"* CB 2015 T-2. Obi Melifonwu 11'9" S 2017 T-2. Emanuel Hall 11'9" WR 2019 T-2. Juan Thornhill 11'9" S 2019 5. Miles Boykin 11'8" WR 2019 T-6. Jamie Collins 11'7" OLB 2013 T-6. Chris Conley 11'7" WR 2015 T-6. Donovan Peoples-Jones 11'7" WR 2020 T-9. Bud Dupree 11'6" OLB 2015 T-9. Jelen Reagor 11'6" WR 2020 T-9. Jeremy Chinn 11'6" S 2020

*Unofficial world record

Three-cone drill

Rank Player Time Pos. Year 1. Jeffrey Maehl 6.42 WR 2011 2. Buster Skrine 6.44 DB 2011 T-3. Scott Long 6.45 WR 2010 T-3. David Long 6.45 CB 2019 5. Dane Sanzenbacher 6.46 WR 2011 6. Daniel Sorensen 6.47 FS 2014 T-7. Terrence Toliver 6.48 WR 2011 T-7. Zyon McCollum 6.48 CB 2022 9. Devon Cajuste 6.49 WR 2016 T-10. Leon Hall 6.50 CB 2007 T-10. Chykie Brown 6.50 DB 2011 T-10. Cecil Shorts 6.50 WR 2011 T-10. Chris Rainey 6.50 RB 2012

20-yard shuttle

Rank Player Time Pos. Year T-1. Jason Allen 3.81 CB 2006 T-1. Brandin Cooks 3.81 WR 2014 3. Bobby McCain 3.82 CB 2015 4. B.W. Webb 3.84 CB 2013 T-5. Desmond Trufant 3.85 CB 2013 T-5. Justin Simmons 3.85 FS 2016 7. Austin Pettis 3.88 WR 2011 T-8. Kevin Johnson 3.89 CB 2015 T-8. Kevin King 3.89 CB 2017 T-10. Sabby Piscitelli 3.90 S 2007 T-10. Shiloh Keo 3.90 DB 2011 T-10. Buster Skrine 3.90 DB 2011

