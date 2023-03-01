Open in App
Clifton Forge, VA
Virginian Review

Obituary: Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal- 74

By Nicely Funeral Home,

5 days ago

Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal

Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal, age 74, of 1506 Linden Avenue, Clifton Forge, Virginia was called to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 27, 2023 at her residence.

Susan was born May 22, 1948 in Clifton Forge to the late James Nathaniel and Evelyn Dudley Anderson. She was a 1967 graduate of Clifton Forge High School and worked to put herself through the nursing program at Orange County Community College in Middletown, New York. Following graduation, she worked as a registered nurse in New York, and was retired from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Clifton Forge and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She loved nature, watching the sunrise from the big open windows in her house, and tending flowers in her backyard. Susan was blessed with a very good sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Peter Lewis Cardinal of Clifton Forge; five sons, Bill Wilson and wife Lori of New York, James “Jay” Wilson of Clifton Forge, Matthew Wilson of Clifton Forge, Michael O’Leary, Jr. and wife Amanda of Overland Park, KS, and Daniel O’Leary of St. Augustine, Florida; a brother, Andy Anderson and wife Karen of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Pastor Teddy Joe Bias officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to ConnectionsPlus Healthcare + Hospice Volunteer Fund (formerly Mountain Regional Hospice), 537 Main Street, Clifton Forge, VA  24422.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

The post Obituary: Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal- 74 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

