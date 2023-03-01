Many aldermanic candidates headed to runoffs

Chicago's City Council will look very different after Tuesday's election, even with a number of races heading to a runoff.

Why it matters: After decades of rubber-stamp City Councils, this one has the potential to present fresh ideas, form new voting blocs and change what's possible to pass.

Context: More than a dozen alders chose not to run for reelection, leaving the door open for new faces to reshape the council alongside a new mayor.

Of note: With thousands of mail-in ballots still outstanding, these races are not final.

Here are some of the more intriguing races:

1st Ward: Incumbent Daniel La Spata tried to avoid a runoff, but if the vote total from last night holds, the Democratic Socialist will fall just shy of getting more than 50%. Sam Royko, son of the famed Chicago columnist Mike Royko, will be his challenger to represent Wicker Park/Armour Square.

4th Ward: Front-runner Lamont Robinson was unable to capture 50% of the counted vote total. But uncounted mail-in ballots may take him over the top.

If not, the state representative will runoff against either Prentice Butler or Ebony Lucas.

10th Ward: Police officer Peter Chico and organizer Ana Guajardo will runoff in April for the chance to represent the Southeast Side ward.

11th Ward: Incumbent Nicole Lee went toe to toe with Anthony Ciaravino, but neither came close to getting more than 50%. They'll square off again in April in the Chinatown/Bridgeport ward.

14th Ward: With Ed Burke no longer in the mix after stepping down, Jeylu B. Gutierrez won with 63% of the vote.

25th Ward: Incumbent Byron Sigcho Lopez held off challenger Aida Flores in the redistricted ward that represents Pilsen.

26th Ward: Jessie Fuentes pulled almost 55% of the vote in the Humboldt Park ward, but mail-in votes could be a factor for second-place finisher Julian "Jumpin" Perez.

34th Ward: The newly redrawn ward representing the near West Side will be represented by former state's attorney candidate Bill Conway.

36th Ward: Incumbent Gilbert Villegas fell just shy of getting more than 50% of the vote, so he will runoff against Leonor Torres Whitt.

43rd Ward: Incumbent Timmy Knudsen will runoff in Lincoln Park, but it's not clear if his challenger will be Brian Comer or Rebecca Janowitz.

45th Ward: Incumbent Jim Gardiner fell just short of getting more than 50% of the vote, so he will runoff against challenger Megan Mathias.

46th Ward: Angela Clay and Kim Walz will runoff in April to replace outgoing alderperson James Cappleman in Uptown.