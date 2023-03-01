Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Axios Chicago

Many aldermanic candidates headed to runoffs

By Justin Kaufmann,

5 days ago

Chicago's City Council will look very different after Tuesday's election, even with a number of races heading to a runoff.

Why it matters: After decades of rubber-stamp City Councils, this one has the potential to present fresh ideas, form new voting blocs and change what's possible to pass.

Context: More than a dozen alders chose not to run for reelection, leaving the door open for new faces to reshape the council alongside a new mayor.

Of note: With thousands of mail-in ballots still outstanding, these races are not final.

Here are some of the more intriguing races:

1st Ward: Incumbent Daniel La Spata tried to avoid a runoff, but if the vote total from last night holds, the Democratic Socialist will fall just shy of getting more than 50%. Sam Royko, son of the famed Chicago columnist Mike Royko, will be his challenger to represent Wicker Park/Armour Square.

4th Ward: Front-runner Lamont Robinson was unable to capture 50% of the counted vote total. But uncounted mail-in ballots may take him over the top.

  • If not, the state representative will runoff against either Prentice Butler or Ebony Lucas.

10th Ward: Police officer Peter Chico and organizer Ana Guajardo will runoff in April for the chance to represent the Southeast Side ward.

11th Ward: Incumbent Nicole Lee went toe to toe with Anthony Ciaravino, but neither came close to getting more than 50%. They'll square off again in April in the Chinatown/Bridgeport ward.

14th Ward: With Ed Burke no longer in the mix after stepping down, Jeylu B. Gutierrez won with 63% of the vote.

25th Ward: Incumbent Byron Sigcho Lopez held off challenger Aida Flores in the redistricted ward that represents Pilsen.

26th Ward: Jessie Fuentes pulled almost 55% of the vote in the Humboldt Park ward, but mail-in votes could be a factor for second-place finisher Julian "Jumpin" Perez.

34th Ward: The newly redrawn ward representing the near West Side will be represented by former state's attorney candidate Bill Conway.

36th Ward: Incumbent Gilbert Villegas fell just shy of getting more than 50% of the vote, so he will runoff against Leonor Torres Whitt.

43rd Ward: Incumbent Timmy Knudsen will runoff in Lincoln Park, but it's not clear if his challenger will be Brian Comer or Rebecca Janowitz.

45th Ward: Incumbent Jim Gardiner fell just short of getting more than 50% of the vote, so he will runoff against challenger Megan Mathias.

46th Ward: Angela Clay and Kim Walz will runoff in April to replace outgoing alderperson James Cappleman in Uptown.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Key endorsements to watch in the Chicago mayoral runoff
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Aldermanic races shifting as more ballots come in
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Breaking down the mayoral election vote by ward
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City workers dominated voter turnout
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves a fraught legacy
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Early voting surged in Chicago this year
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Your Election Day guide 2023
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Readers remember Wicker Park
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Study ranks Chicago as best U.S. city for creatives
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago district saw record interest in Biden's student debt plan
Chicago, IL7 days ago
Green Book exhibition highlights Chicago's segregated past
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Working out is the new group hang
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago native Lil Durk among top artists Shazammed last year
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Chicago gas prices are cheaper this year
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Food fight: Pepper and egg sandwiches
Chicago, IL4 days ago
The best places to workout in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago's suburban strip mall food: Where to get great wings
Chicago, IL7 days ago
Friends to pay tribute to legendary DJ Dave Roberts
Chicago, IL3 days ago
The most popular places to workout in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy