Los Angeles, CA
Sportsnaut

Wolves handle Clippers, end three-game skid

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves ended a three-game losing streak with a 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and Kyle Anderson added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves helped their playoff prospects by winning during the second game of a four-game visit to California.

Paul George scored 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 as the Clippers lost their third consecutive game, all with Russell Westbrook on the roster after he was acquired following a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers and a buyout by the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook had 14 points and 10 assists while Norman Powell put up 13 points for Los Angeles, which is on its longest losing streak since dropping six consecutive games from Dec. 29-Jan. 8.

The Timberwolves flipped a 12-point deficit in the first half into an 86-75 lead through three quarters. Los Angeles committed nine of its 25 turnovers in the third period.

Better defensive intensity helped the Clippers pull within 99-93, but after two empty possessions, the Timberwolves went up 102-93 with 3:05 remaining on a 3-pointer from McDaniels, then made it a 10-point gap on a free throw by Gobert.

A 5-0 burst from George brought the Clippers within 103-98 before Anderson scored inside as the Timberwolves went up 105-98 with 1:01 left. An off-balance 3-pointer from Westbrook cut the Minnesota advantage to 105-101 with 42 seconds left before a Gobert dunk put the Wolves up by six with 23 seconds left.

The Clippers started fast, leading 32-20 in the first quarter, but the advantage dwindled to 33-26 at the period’s end. The Wolves took a 58-56 lead into halftime.

George had 15 points in the first half for Los Angeles, while McDaniels, Gobert and Edwards each had 10 points for Minnesota in the first two quarters.

The Wolves finished with 60 points in the paint to 38 for the Clippers.

–Field Level Media

