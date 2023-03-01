Open in App
Sportsnaut

Canadiens come alive in 3rd period, cruise by Sharks

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb7x0_0l3RERzI00

Jake Allen made 37 saves for the visiting Montreal Canadiens in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Jesse Ylonen, Kaiden Guhle and Christian Dvorak scored third-period goals for the Canadiens, who have won three of four.

Jacob MacDonald scored his first goal of the season for the Sharks, who have lost six of seven, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves.

Kahkonen, who recorded his lone shutout of the season in a 4-0 win in Montreal on Nov. 29, stopped 27 straight shots on Tuesday before the Canadiens scored on back-to-back shots on goal midway through the third period.

Guhle, who was playing his first game after missing the past two months with a knee injury, scored on a slap shot that slipped between the pads of Kahkonen to tie the score 1-1 at 8:07 of the third.

Less than two minutes later, Ylonen broke loose on a two-on-one rush with Rem Pitlick, who set up Ylonen for the goal and a 2-1 lead at 9:59.

Dvorak scored into an empty net with five seconds left for the 3-1 final.

MacDonald, a defenseman who was playing in his 12th game since he was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 25 in exchange for forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley, gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the first period.

Sharks forward Nick Bonino began the play by poking the puck off the stick of Montreal defenseman Justin Barron behind the Canadiens net. The puck ricocheted around the slot until MacDonald skated in and sent a one-timer past Allen for his first goal since Feb. 27, 2021.

The Sharks were playing their first game since trading leading scorer Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in exchange for four players and a package of draft picks.

Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson were part of the trade, and the forwards made their debuts for San Jose on Tuesday.

Denis Gurianov made his debut for Montreal after coming over from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rejuvenated Preds’ successful trip stops in Vancouver
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Clinging to playoff hopes, Caps visit Pacific-leading Kings
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Yanni Gourde scores OT winner as Kraken sink Avalanche
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Devils stay scorching hot with OT win over Coyotes
Newark, NJ14 hours ago
Hot Stars looking to douse Flames
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Jets meet Sharks in battle of high-scoring defensemen
San Jose, CA20 hours ago
Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
Capitals sign F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to extension, recall pair
Washington, DC2 days ago
Perfect 10: Charlie Coyle leads surging Bruins past Rangers
Boston, MA1 day ago
As fans dream of playoffs, Senators hit road to face Blackhawks
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Surging Sabres look to contain Oilers’ explosive duo
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago
Flyers snap 4-game skid with win over lowly Red Wings
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Rangers acquire F Anton Blidh, D Wyatt Kalynuk
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy