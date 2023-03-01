How Salisbury again ended Shelby girls basketball's pursuit of a state championship

SHELBY — In a physical battle not for the faint of heart, Salisbury earned a hard-fought 46-40 win over the Shelby girls basketball team Tuesday for a spot in this weekend’s 2A West final.

“This is the third year in a row we played them, so we knew exactly what to expect," Shelby coach Scooter Lawrence said. “I think we had a really good game plan. It’s just a few calls did not go our way at the end, or we might have been the ones celebrating.”

The pace was very deliberate as each team only had a single field goal through the first four minutes. In fact, the score was tied 5-5 at the end of the first quarter with the only Shelby field goal from Breanna McEntire.

Salisbury broke the stalemate with a backdoor layup from Kyla Bryant to start the second quarter, but Ally Hollifield answered with a 3-pointer for Shelby to give it an 8-7 lead with 5:13 to go in the half. After the Hornets took the lead with a 3-pointer of their own, Bryant converted a transition layup and Hollifield picked up her third foul of the half on a charging call. Brooke Hartgrove sank a triple for Shelby to cut the deficit to 13-12, but Mary Morgan beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer of her own to give the visitors a 16-12 lead at the break

Hollifield picked up her fourth foul to start the third quarter. Bryant then scored four quick points for Salisbury before Hartgrove hit a 3-pointer, as did Hollifield, but Icesis Nwafor hit two threes near the end of the quarter to put the Hornets up 31-23 heading into the fourth frame.

Shelby erupted on a 9-0 run to start the final frame thanks to pressure defense. Holifield got things started with a steal and layup, but it was her trey that capped the run and gave Shelby a 32-31 lead. The lead continued to change hands the rest of the way. However, Salisbury was able to take a 42-37 lead on a Nwafor layup and Shelby could get no closer.

The loss marked the final high school game for Hollifield and Hartgrove. Lawrence said he is proud of the two pillars of the program.

"I can’t say enough about those two,” he said. “What they have done here is absolutely amazing. We got one together (2A state championship in 2021). We would have liked to have had another, but it’s OK. I’m very proud of this team.”