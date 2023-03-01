Open in App
Manasquan, NJ
Courier News

Boys basketball: South River falls to Manasquan in Central 2 final

By Harry Frezza Jr.,

5 days ago

SOUTH RIVER – Manasquan High School’s boys basketball team hasn’t had to travel much in their long run of sectional success.

A perennial winner with a big reputation, the Warriors are usually the ones welcoming opponents to their home for the post season. That changed this season as South River earned the No. 1 seed with Manasquan No. 2 in Central Group 2.

The result was the same.

The Warriors won their fourth straight sectional title, outlasting South River 60-52 in front of a sold-out crowd. Manasquan (26-4) will play South Jersey champion Middle Township Thursday in the state Group 2 semifinals at Central Regional High School. .

“They continually fought off our runs,” said South River coach Brandon Walsh, a 2010 South River graduate. "I thought we were right on par with them. It could have gone either way. But ultimately it came down to allowing a couple of extra offensive rebounds that turned into points.”

A big sequence came at the very end of the first half. South River’s Isaac Linarez scored a 10-footer to put South ahead 26-25 in the final minute.

Junior guard Ryan Frauenheim came off a screen and hit a three, and after a miss on the other end, he canned another from the same spot to put Manasquan ahead 31-26.

“I couldn’t hear the coaches from the bench and they said they couldn’t hear us on the court. I love playing in (an environment) like this one,” said Frauenheim, who had a game-high 20 points. “When the crowd gets on me, I definitely feed off it for sure. I see it as a compliment almost.”

“It was a set play and then all momentum. I was kind of feeling it in that spot and those points were big,” Frauenheim said.

Frauenheim is the grandson of former longtime Immaculata football coach Pierce Frauenheim.

They said it

South River coach Brandon Walsh on program improvement:

“I really don’t think we played poorly. Some shots just didn’t go in and they made a few more plays than us. It’s been a great pleasure to coach these guys, and over the course of roughly 1,200 or so days, the culture of our program has definitely changed.”

They said it

South River senior Lazaro Rodriguez on the game:

“We were right there, but we had to rebound. They outrebounded us from the jump, we gave them easy, second-chance points – they had 12 points off second-chance points in the first half.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Boys basketball: South River falls to Manasquan in Central 2 final

