Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bo Blessie exits early in win over Air Force

By David Collier,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbgVF_0l3RDmXS00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech won its ninth straight game to start the season with Tuesday’s 9-4 victory over Air Force, but the Red Raiders saw their starting pitcher leave early with arm soreness.

Bo Blessie exited in the first inning after facing just four batters.

“Obviously, when you come out of a game a third of an inning in, 18, 19 pitches in, it’s probably not good,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “He’s had a history of having some soreness in the same spot, and it just reared its head again.”

The senior right-hander missed Sunday’s start because of arm soreness. After Tuesday’s game, Tadlock was asked if this latest setback would lead to an MRI on the arm.

“I’m sure we’ll do something along those lines,” Tadlock said. “I’m sure he’ll be shut down for a while.”

Josh Sanders relieved Blessie and gave up three runs on three hits in an inning and two-thirds before giving way to Zach Erdman. The freshman lefty picked up the win after throwing three scoreless innings.

After an inning of work from Ethan Coombes, Brandon Beckel was called on to get the Red Raiders out of a jam in the seventh inning. With two runners on, Beckel got a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts to end the Falcons’ threat.

Damian Bravo was the fifth and final reliever to see action on Tuesday. The freshman pitched the ninth to help the Red Raiders take the series opener.

“Baseball is about picking each other up, I think that the whole group picked up Bo Blessie, they all care for him, they’re all friends, and they hate it for him,” Tadlock said. “The whole team really picked him up for that matter.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak0EO_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5O5o_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt0fU_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8OWz_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiFil_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iz9As_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lzryf_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49X77J_0l3RDmXS00
    Jason Davis/Nexstar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRJKq_0l3RDmXS00

The Red Raiders started the scoring in the bottom of the first when Nolen Hester scored on an Austin Green sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0. Texas Tech entered the game leading in nation in sac flies.

Air Force would take a 3-1 lead in the top of the second, but Hudson White would even it up with a two-run home run over the left field fence.

The Red Raiders would plate three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double from Kevin Bazzell to make it 6-3.

Texas Tech would score one more in the seventh and two in the eighth on a Gage Harrelson triple, scoring Hester and Will Burns.

Harrelson finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and two runs scored. It’s the freshman’s seventh multi-hit game in nine starts.

The Red Raiders wrap up the two-game series with Air Force at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park. Righthander Jacob Rogers takes the mound for Texas Tech

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lubbock, TX newsLocal Lubbock, TX
Red Raiders fall to Aggies 4-2 in 16 innings
Lubbock, TX11 hours ago
Trio earns All-Big 12 postseason honors
Lubbock, TX18 hours ago
Red Raiders bounce back against Michigan
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lady Pirates finish season as State Runner-Up
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lady Raiders fall to No. 23 Iowa State
Ames, IA1 day ago
Texas Tech earns day two split in McHaney Memorial Classic
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Texas Tech announces suspension of Mark Adams
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Red Raiders suffer first loss of season
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Texas Tech softball tops North Dakota in home opener
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Texas Tech closes out homestand with 18-5 win
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Aberg finishes Top 25 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Lubbock, TX11 hours ago
Lady Raiders cruise to 66-49 win over TCU
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Lady Pirates advance to 5A State Title Game
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lady Chaps advance to LSC semifinals
Frisco, TX3 days ago
Wayland’s Peña to compete at NAIA Wrestling Championships
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
LCU’s Foster named LSC Player of the Year
Frisco, TX4 days ago
Red Raiders’ upset bid comes up short
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Texas Tech sprinter named National Athlete of the Week
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Lowrey Field to host Texas Tech spring game
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
Texas Tech softball falls to Cal in tournament finale
Lubbock, TX7 days ago
UIL suspends Lorenzo’s boys basketball coach
Lorenzo, TX6 days ago
TJ Patterson ‘wanted the best’ for people in Lubbock, daughter said after memorial announced
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Slideshow and video: Joyland rides dismantled, going to ‘good homes’
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
10 Open Door Housing recipients receive new E-bikes, thanks to two Texas Tech students
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
DPS cites wind in fire truck crash Sunday in Lubbock County
Shallowater, TX19 hours ago
More jobs coming to Lubbock with new steel tank production, TrueNorth announced
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
South Plains family honors daughter’s memory: Kennedi’s Kicks 4 life walking in faith – Jordan style
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
‘An impressive event’: Lubbock dust storm lasts for 14 hours Sunday
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
PHOTOS: Homes, trees damaged in Lubbock and the South Plains after Sunday dust storm
Lubbock, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy