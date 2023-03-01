The Face of LUXURY REAL ESTATE

Peter Barkin has successfully supported the real estate dreams of buyers and sellers in South Florida for 25 years. The Barkin Group is a highly respected, successful, and proven brand within the South Florida real estate community. Widely acclaimed prestigious recognitions include closed sales in excess of $1 million for eight consecutive years and No. 1 large team by sales volume in Fort Lauderdale (previously ranked by Real Trends in partnership with The Wall Street Journal)

Peter Barkin believes real estate is more than a business; it’s his passion. He blends traditional relationships with cutting edge technology, providing his buyers and sellers with an unparalleled advantage. Exceeding client expectations defines the culture of the Barkin Group.

His areas of expertise include Harbor Beach, Rio Vista, Las Olas Isles, Colee Hammock, Victoria Park, Sunrise Key, Sunrise Intracoastal, Coral Ridge and Coral Ridge Country Club, Bay Colony, beachfront and waterfront properties, and new construction.

1200 E. LAS OLAS BOULEVARD, SUITE 103, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

954-675-6656 | BARKINGROUP.COM

