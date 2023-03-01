Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Alissa Pili, Lynne Roberts earn top Pac-12 honors

By Dana Greene,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Js5K8_0l3RA49u00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah forward Alissa Pili and head coach Lynne Roberts earned the top Pac-12 awards Tuesday.

Pili was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, while Roberts took home Coach of the Year honors.

Pili was also named to the All-Pac-12 team along with sophomore guard Gianna Kneepkens. Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson were each named as Honorable Mentions.

Utes beat #3 Stanford to win share of Pac-12 title

Roberts is the first Utah coach to earn COTY in the Pac-12. Roberts is in her eighth season at the helm of the Utes and has led Utah to its first ever Pac-12 regular season title. She’s led the Utes to a 25-3 overall record and a 15-3 record in Pac-12 action. She has also led Utah to the highest AP rankings in school history as the Utes currently sit at No. 3 and have been ranked in the Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks.

Pili has appeared in 27 of 28 games for the Utes and started in 26. She currently leads the Pac-12 in scoring averaging 20.6 points per game. She also leads the conference in field goal percentage (59.9) and total made field goals (223). She has scored 20 or more points in 16 different games highlighted by a season high of 30 at Oregon.

This is the second time in her career Kneepkens has earned All-Pac-12 team honors, after being named Freshman of the Year in 2021-22. This season Kneepkens is second in the Pac-12 in three point percentage (41.6%) and third with made three pointers (62). She averages 15.3 points per game and is shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 82.8 percent from the free throw line. She also averages five rebounds per game and has amassed 61 assists. She’s scored 20 or more points six times this season.

McQueen has been a Pac-12 honorable mention twice in her career. She ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in three point percentage with 38.1 percent. She’s averaging 9.4 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game. McQueen has made appearances in all 28 games for the Utes. She’s scored in double-figures 10 different times.

Utes beat #3 Stanford to win share of Pac-12 title

This is the second Pac-12 honor for Johnson as she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2021-22. Johnson has appeared and started in all 28 games for the Utes. She is currently averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting .496 from the field, .290 from the three and .780 from the free throw line. She’s averaging 5.1 points per game and has 70 assists on the season.

Utah hits the road to Las Vegas, Nev., for the Pac-12 Tournament. Utah enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed and is slated to play Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. MT. The Utes will take on the winner of a first-round game between No. 7 Washington State and No. 10 California.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Runnin’ Utes drop fifth straight game, 69-60
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Mark Madsen named WAC Coach of the Year
Orem, UT12 hours ago
Cristal Isa scores perfect 10 on Senior Night for Red Rocks
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Jazz get rolled by the Thunder again
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
BYU rolls into WCC Tournament semifinals, 73-63
Provo, UT1 day ago
Washington State stuns #3 Utah at Pac-12 Tournament
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
BYU rallies to beat Portland at WCC Tournament
Provo, UT2 days ago
Dalton Kincaid could be first tight end drafted
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Alta holds off Timpview to win 5A championship
Sandy, UT1 day ago
Corner Canyon avenges last year’s loss, wins 6A title
Draper, UT1 day ago
Jazz get blown out by Oklahoma City, 130-103
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Bountiful wins thriller over Springville to claim 5A title
Bountiful, UT1 day ago
Utah Valley wins WAC regular season title
Orem, UT4 days ago
Lone Peak pulls away to win 6A girls state title
Highland, UT1 day ago
Brine shrimp bill passes; now Utah’s official state crustacean
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Jazz commit 20 turnovers and lose to Spurs, 102-94
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Utah Olympic Park shows off new ski runs, chairlift
Park City, UT4 days ago
FIRST Robotics Competition returns to Utah; local students take part
West Valley City, UT4 days ago
Teenagers with limb disabilities ski and snowboard in “Un-limb-ited” camp in Park City
Park City, UT16 hours ago
Macklemore coming to Salt Lake City; 19 tour dates in North America
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Salt Lake City group hoping to welcome new neighbors
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Unique Strategy Used for 2023’s Legislative Session
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
The U of U holds campus safety conference following student’s death
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Lehi-based nonprofit celebrates Down Syndrome Day early, encourages adoption of special ability children
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Salt Lake City Mayor orders dogs leash requirement at local park due to elk herd
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Train derails in Ogden, spills chemical compound
Ogden, UT1 day ago
6 kittens tortured, killed, left by road in Grantsville
Grantsville, UT23 hours ago
Farmington police say Allan had a gun, refused to cooperate with officers
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Utah man charged in 2022 Thanksgiving car fire homicide
South Jordan, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy