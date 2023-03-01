Open in App
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys inside of home near State Fairgrounds

By Taj Simmons,

5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters turned their hoses to a house across the street from the State Fairgrounds late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out on the 3200 block of State Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the inside of the house and went into action. They extinguished the fire within the hour, although the fire commander on scene told WHO 13 the floors and crawl space in the home ended up mostly burned.

The commander also told WHO 13 that Des Moines Police detained a person walking away from the scene of the fire. Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said the person was detained on charges unrelated to the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.

