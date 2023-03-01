Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers pull off impressive road win over Dallas Mavericks

The Pacers have won consecutive games for the first time in 51 days

Two offensive-minded teams met in Dallas on Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers took on the Dallas Mavericks. Unsurprisingly, offense was the name of the game.

Both teams had effective scoring nights. The Pacers scored 69 points in the first half and were scoring at will for most of the evening. The Mavericks were hot in the third quarter, scoring nearly 40 points in the frame. For seemingly every moment of the game, defense was optional. Every stop felt significant.

"We've gotta be more physical without fouling," Aaron Nesmith said of slowing down Mavericks star Luka Doncic on the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast. Defense was a focus for all of the Pacers.

"We were intentional about trying to take away the three point shots," Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce said at halftime. Clearly, Indiana was going to have to get a stop at some point to win this game.

Offense remained no issue for the blue and gold as they hit 121 points with 6:11 to go in the fourth quarter. They just needed a few more defensive stands to get a victory, but that proved to be a difficult task.

Three minutes later, the score was 121-117. 70 seconds after that, it was 122-120. Indiana was still ahead with two minutes to go, but they weren't getting the stops or points to walk away with a win.

In the waning moments, though, the Pacers found a defensive gear. The Mavericks did not hit a shot in the final 2:13 of action, only scoring two points via free throws, and the Pacers themselves hit two fouls shots to get across the finish line. In the end, the blue and gold held on for an impressive 124-122 win.

After beating the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the Pacers have now won two games in a row for the first time since January 8. They finally have some momentum after a tough stretch.

Indiana is now 28-35, and thanks to a Chicago Bulls loss, they sit just one game out of the 11 seed in the East. They are still within striking distance of a spot in the play-in tournament with 19 games to go.

The Mavericks are the first team the Pacers have beaten with a record over .500 in nearly two months. It was a much-needed impressive win for the blue and gold, and a victory like that comes with many takeaways.

The Pacers thrived at the foul line

The Pacers got to the foul line 40 times in this game, which is their most in any game this season. They knocked down 31 of those attempts, which is 13 more than the Mavericks made. That made a huge difference in the game.

Tyrese Haliburton got up 15 shots from the charity stripe, a career high. Buddy Hield took nine, which ties his career high. Bennedict Mathruin and Myles Turner each added four attempts. The Pacers offensive engines did a great job getting to the line, and it significantly helped the blue and gold.

Myles Turner is playing at a career-best level

Indiana's starting center, Myles Turner, is playing perhaps the best basketball of his life. He finished this game against his hometown team with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks while shooting 10/13 from the field.

He was excellent, and his defensive presence was making Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving hesitate around the rim. On a night where little defense was working, Turner was changing the game.

The 26-year old has scored 20+ points in 10 of his last 14 outings. He is averaging north of 20 points per game in the year 2023, and he has been solid on the glass in that span as well. Myles Turner might be playing the best basketball of his career right now, and he was huge in this game.

Tyrese Haliburton took over with scoring

Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton took a team-high 18 shots and got up 15 free throws. He was hunting for his shot in a way that he rarely does, and it's exactly what Indiana needed in this game.

The Pacers are now 5-2 when Haliburton scores 29 or more points, and they are 5-4 when he takes 18+ shots. He knows when he needs to be a scoring threat for the blue and gold to win, and he had that feeling tonight. He was terrific as the Pacers picked up a big win.

Indiana travels to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in their next game. It's on Thursday as the Spurs return home from their rodeo trip. The Pacers will hope to keep their winning streak going.