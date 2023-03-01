Boys Basketball: Ida gets District tune-up from Monroe; Whiteford closes gym
By Niles Kruger and Ryan Loren, The Monroe News,
5 days ago
IDA – Ida’s boys basketball team was looking for some intensity and physicality heading into next week’s District Tournament.
The Blue Streaks got plenty of both in a 61-53 win over Monroe Tuesday.
“It was a gutty win,” Ida coach Jared Karner said. “It got a little chippy. It was packed and both sides were kind of boisterous. … The whole reason we wanted to play them was to get ready for the Districts. We accomplished that. This was the game we were looking for heading into Districts.”
It was the ninth straight win for 14-7 Ida, which was led by Ty Robertson with 19 points and Kirby Carsten with 13. The Blue Streaks held Monroe at bay by hitting 19-of-25 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Zach Hemry and Robertson each dropped in five from the line and AJ Schrader was 4-for-4.
Carter Diedrich, who is sidelined with an injury, started on Senior Night and hit a 3-pointer before coming off the floor.
Lucis Rzepa scored a career-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for Monroe. Lukas Johnson added 16 points and Logan Frank 10 for the 4-18 Trojans.
"Another slow start for us tonight," Monroe coach Larry Middleton said. "We just can't seem to get it going to start the game. Give Ida credit, they have a good team and played well tonight."
OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford closed the regular season with a win in what is expected to be the final game in the Whiteford Gymnasium.
The Bobcats, who will move into a new gym next season, got off to a great start, leading 26-15 after the first quarter. Back-to-back triples by Shea Ruddy and Lincoln Joerin made it 43-23 in the second quarter and Jefferson never threatened from there.
"It was good for us to bounce back from Friday's loss," Whiteford coach Nick Abalos said. "The season is not over. We are going into a District that we know we can compete in."
It was a nice farewell for the old gym.
"I challenged the guys before the game," Abalos said. "It was important to go out with a win here. The first game here (1958) was a win and we wanted the last one to be a win. There have been a lot of legends play here. It's an important place."
Kolby Masserant came off the bench to score 24 points for the 15-7 Bobcats. Luke Rasor added 19 and Shea Ruddy 10. Ruddy and Rasor are the only seniors on the team and were honored on Senior Night.
The Bobcats have played in Whiteford Gymnasium since the 1958-59 season.
Whiteford will take on Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in the Division 3 District at Erie Mason next week.
Myles Tackett scored 22 for Jefferson (6-15) while Eastin Kegley added 17 and Trey Oldenburg 10.
DAVISON − State Line Christian held Troy Bethany Christian to less 9 points or fewer in all four quarters to roll in the semifinals of the Michigan Association of Christian Schools Tournament.
"Our defense carried us tonight," State Line coach Nathan Nash said. "We will need another defensive effort like that to win on Saturday."
Eli Dyer (18) and Zac Marshall (12) combined for 30 points and Landon Worley led the defense for the 17-9 Patriots, who will play in the MACS finals at 5 p.m. Saturday for the first time since 2018, The game will be played at Davison High School.
State Line
6
12
10
15
–
43
Bethany
9
3
8
9
–
29
STATE LINE CHRISTIAN: C. Worley 1 (1) 2-2 5, Rains 2 0-0 4, E. Dyer 9 0-2 18, Marshall 4 (1) 3-5 12, L. Worley 1 0-0 2, Braithwaite 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 (2) 7-11 43.
