Boys Basketball: Ida gets District tune-up from Monroe; Whiteford closes gym

IDA – Ida’s boys basketball team was looking for some intensity and physicality heading into next week’s District Tournament.

The Blue Streaks got plenty of both in a 61-53 win over Monroe Tuesday.

“It was a gutty win,” Ida coach Jared Karner said. “It got a little chippy. It was packed and both sides were kind of boisterous. … The whole reason we wanted to play them was to get ready for the Districts. We accomplished that. This was the game we were looking for heading into Districts.”

It was the ninth straight win for 14-7 Ida, which was led by Ty Robertson with 19 points and Kirby Carsten with 13. The Blue Streaks held Monroe at bay by hitting 19-of-25 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Zach Hemry and Robertson each dropped in five from the line and AJ Schrader was 4-for-4.

Carter Diedrich, who is sidelined with an injury, started on Senior Night and hit a 3-pointer before coming off the floor.

Lucis Rzepa scored a career-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for Monroe. Lukas Johnson added 16 points and Logan Frank 10 for the 4-18 Trojans.

"Another slow start for us tonight," Monroe coach Larry Middleton said. "We just can't seem to get it going to start the game. Give Ida credit, they have a good team and played well tonight."

Ida 16 12 10 23 – 61 Monroe 8 10 13 22 – 53

IDA: Robertson 5 (3) 6-9 19, Miller 3 0-1 6, Gelso 1 0-0 2, Kukiela 1 2-2 4, Schrader 0 4-4 4, Hemry 0 5-7 5, Schoenberg 1 (1) 0-0 3, Diedrich 1 (1) 0-0 3, Carsten 6 3-4 15. Totals 18 (5) 20-27 61.

MONROE: Johnson 6 (1) 3-6 16, Frank 3 (2) 2-4 10, Rzepo 7 (5) 2-4 21, Sweat 2 0-0 4, Collett 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 (8) 7-14 53.

Whiteford 80, Jefferson 59

OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford closed the regular season with a win in what is expected to be the final game in the Whiteford Gymnasium.

The Bobcats, who will move into a new gym next season, got off to a great start, leading 26-15 after the first quarter. Back-to-back triples by Shea Ruddy and Lincoln Joerin made it 43-23 in the second quarter and Jefferson never threatened from there.

"It was good for us to bounce back from Friday's loss," Whiteford coach Nick Abalos said. "The season is not over. We are going into a District that we know we can compete in."

It was a nice farewell for the old gym.

"I challenged the guys before the game," Abalos said. "It was important to go out with a win here. The first game here (1958) was a win and we wanted the last one to be a win. There have been a lot of legends play here. It's an important place."

Kolby Masserant came off the bench to score 24 points for the 15-7 Bobcats. Luke Rasor added 19 and Shea Ruddy 10. Ruddy and Rasor are the only seniors on the team and were honored on Senior Night.

The Bobcats have played in Whiteford Gymnasium since the 1958-59 season.

Whiteford will take on Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in the Division 3 District at Erie Mason next week.

Myles Tackett scored 22 for Jefferson (6-15) while Eastin Kegley added 17 and Trey Oldenburg 10.

Whiteford 26 18 16 20 – 80 Jefferson 15 12 19 13 – 59

WHITEFORD: L. Joerin 3 (1) 1-2 8, S. Ruddy 4 (2) 0-1 10, Parker 2 3-4 7, DeBarr 3 0-0 6, Rasor 7 5-5 19, Masserant 8 8-11 24, Waterford 2 (1) 1-2 6. Totals 29 (4) 18-25 80.

JEFFERSON: Tackett 10 2-4 22, Gelso 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schroeder 1 0-2 2, Kegley 7 (1) 2-2 17, Merkel 2 (1) 0-0 5, Oldenburg 2 (2) 4-4 10. Totals 23(5) 8-12 59.

Bedford 66, Milan 25

TEMPERANCE – Bedford bolted out to a 25-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

“I thought we did a great job defensively holding Milan to 1 point and 2 points in the first and third quarter, respectfully,” Bedford coach Jordan Bollin said. “Everyone chipped in tonight.”

Bedford improved to 16-5 with its fifth straight win. Griffin Wolf led the offense with 16 points, Andrew Hollinger scored 12, and Carsen Behnke 11.

Will Walline scored 9 points for 4-17 Milan.

Bedford 21 12 27 6 – 66 Milan 1 15 2 7 – 25

BEDFORD: Huss 1 0-0 2, Fackelman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Eighmey 2 0-0 4, Elder 0 2-2 2, Damon 1 (1) 0-0 3, Behnke 4 (3) 0-0 11, Campbell 3 0-0 6, Hollinger 4 4-4 12, Wagonhauser 1 (1) 0-2 3, Wolf 6 (4) 0-0 16, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Colon 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 (10) 8-10 66.

MILAN: Hill 1 (1) 0-2 3, Denham 2 (1) 0-0 5, Raasch 1 0-2 2, C. Ballard 0 2-2 2, Beck 1 0-2 2, Walline 3 (1) 2-5 9, Dessellier 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 (3) 4-13 25.

Erie Mason 57, Blissfield 48

ERIE – Erie Mason dominated the fourth quarter 22-10 to rally from behind.

Carson Brown, Alex Langenderfer, and Jackson Iocoangeli accounted for 20 of Mason’s 22 points in the final quarter. Langenderfer hit all 6 of his free throws in the period.

Carson Brown led all scorers with 22 points and Casey Brown tossed in 13 for the 15-6 Eagles.

Mason’s junior varsity improved to 14-6 with a 51-35 victory. Anthony Crooks scored 16 points and Logan Goodin chipped in 12.

Mason 17 8 10 22 – 57 Blissfield 10 11 17 10 – 48

ERIE MASON: Langenderfer 1 6-6 8, Car. Brown 5 (1) 11-13 22, Cas. Brown 4 (3) 2-2 13, K. Herrera 1 (1) 0-0 3, Iocoangeli 3 1-3 7, Knopp 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 (4) 20-25 57.

BLISSFIELD: Fetzer 1 0-0 2, Meyer 5 (3) 0-0 13, Henning 4 (1) 0-0 9, Ganun 2 1-2 5, Wood 2 (1) 3-4 8, Schnoor 5 (1) 0-1 11. Totals 19 (6) 4-7 48.

Carlson 44, Taylor 37

GIBRALTAR − A 14-3 lead after the first quarter carried Gibraltar Carlson to its third straight win Tuesday.

Taylor closed within 26-25 after three quarters but Dejuan Johnson scored 8 fourth quarter points to lead Carlson on an 18-12 run to close out the game. Johnson finished with 21 points.

Carlson improved to 9-12 overall.

Carlson 14 5 7 18 − 44 Taylor 3 9 13 12 − 37

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: McBride 1 0-1 2, Kemokai 2 0-0 4, Braddy 1 2-4 4, Davis 2 (1) 0-0 5, Johnson 10 (1) 0-0 21, Przytula 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 (2) 4-7 44.

TAYLOR: Cleveland 5 (3) 2-2 15, Waymer 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Mason 1 0-0 2, Norman 5 6-8 16. Totals 13 (3) 8-10 37.

State Line 43, Bethany 29

DAVISON − State Line Christian held Troy Bethany Christian to less 9 points or fewer in all four quarters to roll in the semifinals of the Michigan Association of Christian Schools Tournament.

"Our defense carried us tonight," State Line coach Nathan Nash said. "We will need another defensive effort like that to win on Saturday."

Eli Dyer (18) and Zac Marshall (12) combined for 30 points and Landon Worley led the defense for the 17-9 Patriots, who will play in the MACS finals at 5 p.m. Saturday for the first time since 2018, The game will be played at Davison High School.

State Line 6 12 10 15 – 43 Bethany 9 3 8 9 – 29

STATE LINE CHRISTIAN: C. Worley 1 (1) 2-2 5, Rains 2 0-0 4, E. Dyer 9 0-2 18, Marshall 4 (1) 3-5 12, L. Worley 1 0-0 2, Braithwaite 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 (2) 7-11 43.

TROY BETHANY CHRISTIAN: Loller 1 0-0 2, Beachel 5 2-2 12, Halalau 1 3-5 5, Byers 3 (2) 0-0 8. Totals 10 (2) 5-7 29.

Madison 55, Dundee 51

ADRIAN − Dundee hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to pull within 2 points of Adrian Madison, but the Trojans held off Dundee in a back-and-forth second half.

“We took the lead and in the last two minutes they just executed better than us,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said.

Drew Bolster had five of the team's nine total 3s and finished with 15 points. Braiden Whitaker led all scorers with 20 points.

The Vikings fell to 10-11 overall.

Madison 22 11 9 13 − 55 Dundee 14 17 8 12 − 51

ADRIAN MADISON: Saad 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Nieto 4 (2) 2-6 12, Jordan 0 3-8 3, Burciaga 6 (3) 3-4 18, Benson 2 1-1 5, Regalado 2 0-0 4, M. Nieto 4 (1) 0-1 10. Totals 19 (7) 10-20 55.

DUNDEE: Atkinson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Layton 2 (2) 0-0 6, Zanger 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bolster 5 (5) 0-0 15, Whitaker 10 0-0 20, Daniel 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 (9) 0-0 51.

Our Lady 51, Summerfield 45

WATERFORD − Summerfield led 39-36 after three quarters but Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes came from behind on a 15-6 run in the fourth.

"They worked harder than we did, out rebounding us and had less turnovers," Summerfield coach Phil Schiffler said. "It’s simple, when you lose that battle, you usually lose."

Teddy Gault led 9-12 Summerfield with 12 points. Brody St. John and Tyler Dafoe each added 11.

Our Lady 12 11 13 15 − 51 Summerfield 12 9 18 6 − 45

WATERFORD OUR LADY OF THE LAKES: Ware 1 (1) 0-0 3, Davies 4 0-0 8, Robok 1 4-4 6, Ronquillo 0 1-2 1, Blose 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kosharek 1 (1) 0-0 3, Summers 1 2-3 4, Larsen 8 (1) 6-8 23. Totals 17 (4) 13-17 51.

SUMMERFIELD: Gault 3 (2) 4-4 12, Kalb 3 (1) 0-1 7, St. John 4 (3) 0-0 11, Dafoe 3 (1) 4-7 11, Myshock 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 (7) 8-12 45.

Onsted 59, Flat Rock 45

ONSTED - Flat Rock had no answer for Onsted's 6-10 Ayden Davis and dropped the non-league contest.

Davis poured in 36 for the Wildcats (17-4). He added 15 rebounds and 8 blocked shots.

The game was a battle between the LCAA champion Wildcats and the Rams, the co-champs from the Huron League. Flat Rock was playing without leading scorer Graham Junge.

Rocco Breslin, Jaden Mitchell, and Omar Muheisen scored 8 points apiece for the Rams (17-4). That was a career high for Mitchell and Muheisen.

Onsted won the junior varsity game 68-28. Evan Szalay scored 9 points for the Rams.

Onsted 18 11 20 10 − 59 Flat Rock 2 12 17 14 − 45

ONSTED: Henagan 1(1) 2-2 5, Paquin 2 1-2 5, Hill 2 2-2 6, VanBrunt 2 3-3 7, Davis 17(1) 1-1 36. Totals 24(2) 9-10 59.

FLAT ROCK: Lannon 1(1) 0-0 3, Mitchell 3(2) 0-0 8, Nemeth 1(1) 1-2 4, Giroux 1 0-2 2, Godfrey 0 2-2 2, Murphy 3 0-0 6, Muheisen 3(2) 0-0 8, Beaudrie 1 2-2 4, Breslin 3(2) 0-0 8. Totals 15(7) 5-8 45.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Boys Basketball: Ida gets District tune-up from Monroe; Whiteford closes gym