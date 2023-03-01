Open in App
Iowa State
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland postseason high school boys basketball highlights and scores (2-28-23)

By Noah Sacco,

5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA SCORES

Norwalk – 64, Sioux City East – 58 (4A-1 Substate final)

NEBRASKA SCORES

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46 (D1-8 District final)
Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40 (C2-4 District final)
Pierce 45, Scotus Central Catholic 26 (C1-4 District final)
Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41 (B-3 District final)
Tri County 60, Wakefield 47 (C2-6 District final)

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES

Dakota Valley – 85, Parker – 31 (Class A – Region 4 quarters)

Vermillion – 51, Lennox – 47 (Class A – Region 4 quarters)

Elk Point-Jefferson – 83, Canton – 74 (Class A – Region 4 quarters)

