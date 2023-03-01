Open in App
Provo, UT
See more from this location?
Deseret News

‘Grit’ and circumstance: Bestselling author Angela Duckworth brings her wisdom to BYU

By Tad Walch,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CF3fo_0l3R7BtO00
Angela Duckworth, author of the bestseller “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” speaks at a Brigham Young University forum assembly in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. | Brooklynn Kelson/BYU

“Grit” guru Angela Duckworth treated BYU students to the first sneak peek of her next book on Tuesday with a presentation at the campus forum assembly that demonstrated the softer side of her famous theory on the psychology of achievement.

Duckworth said afterward that an Olympic coach emailed her to complain about “the grit narrative” after she published her bestselling book, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” in 2016.

The coach felt a mythology was growing around the concept that grit was simply about trying harder, that a person should just be tougher or show more internal mental fortitude.

Duckworth effectively rebutted that mythology Tuesday with an insightful story about her mother and with merciful advice provided throughout the 90 minutes she spent with 3,537 students, faculty, staff and the general public at the Marriott Center. She spoke in the style of her popular TED talk — which has 29.2 million views — walking around a stage on the playing floor.

Related

In “Grit,” Duckworth wrote that she aspires to drive her work by two values, excellence and kindness. Her beliefs about the kinder side of grit were evident throughout her presentation and Q&A.

In fact, she told the students that living happily requires more.

“Grit isn’t enough,” she said. “Your circumstances also matter. In fact, they matter a lot.”

She asked students to show an understanding for their own circumstances and the circumstances of others. She quoted a BYU alum and friend, Mike Maughan:

“We come across so many people, but rarely, if ever, can we begin to understand how far they’ve come,” Maughan said. “We don’t know their pains or fears, hopes or frustrations. We don’t know what difficulties they’ve been through or what silent battles they’ve had to fight. We see them where they are, but we don’t know what roads they’ve had to travel through to get there.”

She illustrated her point with a sad story, one with a happy ending, about her mother, Theresa.

Born in China, Teresa Lee was a talented young painter who as a teenage girl fled to Taiwan with her family after the communist revolution. With an art teacher’s encouragement, she moved on her own to the United States, where she earned a scholarship to a graduate program and painted a beautiful piece that now hangs in Duckworth’s home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRE88_0l3R7BtO00
Angela Duckworth, author of the bestseller “Grit,” speaks at a BYU forum in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. | Brooklynn Kelson/BYU

“She had ambition, she had a dream — she had grit,” Duckworth said.

Then it seemingly disappeared. Her mother abandoned her art after she married. Duckworth grew up thinking only her father, a successful chemist, had grit.

She later learned her perception was wrong.

“My mom felt a lot of conflict between her desire to be excellent as an artist and her obligations,” she said in an interview after her talk.

Her mother’s choices were based on family circumstances. She started a successful needlepoint business for extra income. The family didn’t support her art. When she painted something on occasion and hung it on a wall, Duckworth’s father didn’t notice for months. When she asked him each year to sell the needlepoint business as a Christmas present to her, he bought her a mink coat instead.

Then her father retired, allowed her to sell the business and he became ill, sleeping most of the day. Her mother had time to return to painting. Today, at 87, she paints all day long.

“When I paint, actually I forget that I am old. I have no age,” her mother wrote. “I am what I am. I want to learn and I want to grow as an artist. I don’t know if I will ever reach my goal, but I will try.”

The grit was always there, Duckworth said. But her mother’s circumstances kept changing, from childhood to marriage to retirement.

Situation and circumstance

Duckworth’s untitled second book will be about situation and circumstance, she said in an interview. The lessons and moral of her mother’s story will be a part of it. She believes the moral of her mother’s story can be about two types of circumstances, those beyond her control and those within her control, and that they can be reconciled.

“As a scientist who studies success,” Duckworth said, “I have come to believe that the only way to live a full and happy life is to hold these seemingly contradictory truths in your mind at once: First, your situation is as powerful as gravity. Second, you can reimagine, and then reshape, your situation.”

She told BYU students they are shaping some of their own circumstances right now.

“One circumstance you chose was coming to BYU,” Duckworth said. “This is a special place, with special people, and an identity and value system that I haven’t encountered anywhere else. BYU is different from every other university because of its unique mission and the people who feel called to serve it. You chose these circumstances, and now those circumstances are shaping you.”

She advised students not to ignore the circumstances within or beyond their control. The ones beyond their control are calls to understanding, she said.

“It’s easy to underestimate how powerful a role circumstances play in the choices a person makes.”

It’s easy to underestimate that in one’s own life, she said during the question-and-answer session, when a student asked her how he should approach his frustrations that his studies so far now appear to have been a detour from what he’s passionate about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlNtU_0l3R7BtO00
Angela Duckworth, author of the bestseller “Grit,” answers a student question after a BYU forum on Feb. 28, 2023. | Brooklynn Kelson/BYU

Duckworth said she spent a decade not knowing what she wanted to do and started graduate school in psychology at 32.

“A torturous decade,” she called it.

Then she gave the students permission to sample — to experiment and fail and start over.

“We ought not jump to conclusions about why people do what they do. We ought not count people out when, really, we have so little perspective into what they’re going through and the battles they’re fighting,” she said.

Duckworth also shared Maughan’s advice to “judge less and love more.”

During the Q&A, she noted that she regularly experiences doubt herself. She said she cried on about half of the days she spent writing “Grit.”

Duckworth told students they should pay close attention to the circumstances within their control, too.

“There’s been a lot of research on the belief that you can influence your circumstances,” she said. “And research shows that, without question, focusing your attention on what you can change is a tremendously positive asset. In fact, believing that you can influence your circumstances is a self-fulfilling prophecy. People with this positive attitude are more likely to seize opportunity, to persevere and to accomplish their goals.”

The advice

She left students with two pieces of advice.

“You have a lot of choices that my mother never had,” she said. “What circumstances will you choose? For one thing, I advise you to choose friends who bring out your best.”

Second, she said, “You need other people to support you ... I hope you find someone to spend your life with who is going to support your dreams.”

Duckworth and her husband, Jason, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in March.

“I am blessed to have married someone who is so dedicated to our children and to me. We are partners in the fullest sense, raising our children and supporting each other’s ambitions,” she said.

She expanded that advice during the Q&A.

“So much of my strength comes from the people who care about me,” she said.

She encouraged students to stay connected to the people who care about them. She said Hall of Fame BYU and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young once told her that without his parents, he would have quit football and other pursuits many times.

Duckworth asked him recently how much he relies on his parents now.

“Just about every day,” he told her.

Duckworth ended the assembly by repeating the Serenity Prayer: “God, give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things that should be changed and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other.”

The BYU audience gave Duckworth a hearty standing ovation.

“You can tell she’s full of love,” said Cloé Hechmati, 28, a senior from Los Angeles majoring in European Studies.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
The Beehive State economy is No. 1, but we’re only 32nd when it comes to hardest-working
Salt Lake City, UT16 hours ago
Spring camp preview: Coaching continuity, veteran transfer QB should keep Cougars’ offense rolling
Provo, UT1 day ago
The 2023 season isn’t over yet, but 2024 now looks very promising for Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BYUtv: First one in, last one out at WCC tournament
Provo, UT1 hour ago
BYU gets another crack at top-seed Saint Mary’s in semifinals of its final WCC tournament
Provo, UT22 hours ago
BYU beats San Francisco with defense, 3-point shooting, Lauren Gustin’s record performance
Provo, UT1 day ago
As BYU departs WCC, league names new commissioner
Provo, UT1 hour ago
How to watch BYU men’s and women’s basketball in the WCC tournament semifinals
Provo, UT2 hours ago
‘Shadows define the light’: Photographer Me Ra Koh talks about the pain and the joy of family at RootsTech
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
WCC women’s tournament: Can No. 5 seed BYU upset top-seed Gonzaga in the semifinals?
Provo, UT21 hours ago
3 keys to BYU women’s basketball’s WCC tournament win over San Francisco
Provo, UT1 day ago
Fast start, timely 3s lead BYU past Loyola Marymount in WCC tournament quarterfinals
Provo, UT1 day ago
There was a lot more going on than just gymnastics for Utah against Arizona
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak rallies past gritty Skyridge to claim repeat 6A state championship
Highland, UT1 day ago
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon caps dream season with another big win, coveted 6A state championship
Draper, UT1 day ago
Analysis: Johnny Juzang impresses, Jordan Clarkson plays through pain and Walker Kessler gets aggressive in Jazz loss to Thunder
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
Mother of Lauren McCluskey impressed with U. changes, but says work still needs to be done
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Lauren Gustin ties WCC tournament rebounding record in win over Pepperdine
Provo, UT2 days ago
‘We didn’t roll over’: How BYU flipped the script in the second half to knock Portland out of the WCC tournament
Provo, UT2 days ago
Runnin’ Utes finally get back to full strength, but still suffer fifth-straight loss
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
High school boys basketball: Alta buries a dozen 3s, dominates Olympus for easy 5A semifinal victory
Sandy, UT2 days ago
3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 victory over Portland in the WCC tournament
Portland, OR2 days ago
Spiritual leader in Azerbaijan gets a new view of America with Utah visit
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
‘The Last of Us’ in Salt Lake City: Are there really underground tunnels in Salt Lake?
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Daylight saving time is coming
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Opinion: Salt Lake City NAACP opposed bill that disproportionately affects students of color
Salt Lake City, UT1 hour ago
What Jaren Hall said he learned from Zach Wilson
Provo, UT2 days ago
Runnin’ Utes searching for more shooting success ahead of regular-season finale at Colorado Saturday
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
High school baseball: 2023 3A team-by-team region capsules, predictions
Orem, UT1 hour ago
Hold on to your brookies, Utah’s new Trader Joe’s is now open
Draper, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy