Hogs Didn't Even Win Opening Tip in Blowout in Tennessee

Razorbacks struggle just about everywhere, but dominated inside, turn ball over.

This one was never even close as Arkansas didn't even win the opening tip.

It was about as much of a thorough domination as the Razorbacks have seen this season in a 76-57 loss on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee forced 16 Arkansas turnovers, a ton of mistakes by the Hogs and dominated (42-18) in the paint to hold off any comeback thoughts.

The Volunteers also had 13 assists, including five each from Jahmai Mashack and Santiago Vescovi, on 27 made baskets.

While the Vols only made 4-of-16 from 3-point range, they were 3-of-8 from deep in the second half and shot 58 . 3% in the period, compared to Arkansas’ 36%.

Despite its struggles, Arkansas was only down seven (43-36) after a pair of Nick Smith Jr., free throws with 15:14 left. From that point, Tennessee went on a 13-3 run to take a 17-point lead.

Davonte Davis would hit a 3-pointer and get a steal and a layup to get the Hogs back to with 12 with 8:12 left. However, Tennessee answered with a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach with 5:05 to play.

Olivier Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 16 points and seven rebounds. Vescovi added 14 points and six boards while Josiah-Jordan James scored 11. Tobe Awaka led all players with eight rebounds.

Anthony Black and Davis each scored 13 to lead Arkansas with Smith adding 12 points. Davis also had a team-high six rebounds and a team-high three steals.

Arkansas closes the 2022-23 regular season by hosting #23 Kentucky on Saturday (Mar. 4) at Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 25, Tennessee: 34

• Arkansas was whistled for 11 first-half fouls, compared to six by Tennessee. The Vols were 7-of-12 at the line. Arkansas was 3-of-4.

• Arkansas held Tennessee to just 1-of-8 from 3-point range, while making 4-of-10.

• The Vols outrebounded the Hogs by 10 (23-13), including seven by UT’s Tobe Awaka.

• Both teams were turnover prone, Arkansas with 10 and Tennessee with seven. However, the Vols had nine steals compared to four by Arkansas.

• Tennessee outscored Arkansas 24-8 in the paint, 5-0 in fastbreaks and 12-0 on second chance points.

• Anthony Black led Arkansas with nine points.

• Olivier Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 10 points.

Hogs Ricky Council Following Loss to Tennessee (TV-G; 4:01)

Hogs Notes

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell for the fourth time.

• Tennessee won the tip.

• Tennessee scored first on a Zakai Zeigler layup at 18:55. Nick Smith Jr., scored first for the Razorbacks with a 3-pointe at 16:00.

• Ricky Council IV was the first Razorback sub.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

