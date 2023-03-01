AMC movie theater popcorn line to be sold at Walmart in time for the Oscars

AMC movie theater popcorn line is expected to hit store shelves exclusively at Walmart a day before the Oscars.

In a news release, AMC Entertainment announced that they are collaborating with Walmart to release a line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn at hundreds of Walmart stores across the country.

The AMC Theatres popcorn is expected to hit store shelves on March 11 just in time for the Academy Awards the following night, according to AMC Entertainment.

The popcorn will come in three flavors - lightly salted, classic butter, and extra butter, according to Deadline.

The company said that once the popcorn is rolled out at Walmart in the spring, it plans to distribute it in more stores.

Boxes of six microwave popcorn bags will retail for $4.98 while ready-to-eat popcorn expected to cost $3.98, Deadline reported.



