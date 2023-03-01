Dog poops on court at halftime of Louisville-Virginia Tech basketball game

The frisbee-catching dog brought in for halftime entertainment may have wanted to give some commentary on the Louisville men’s basketball team’s season by pooping on the court.

The talented pooch, in a video posted to social media, chose to pop a squat on its way off the hardwood during the Cardinals’ eventual 71-54 loss to Virginia Tech at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.

In the video you can hear an audible groan from the fans as the dog decided to handle its business.

Its trainer then rushed out to deal with the situation and take the K-9 off the court. There was even a smattering of claps afterward.

The incident happened during what has been an extremely difficult season for the Cardinals under first-year head coach Kenny Payne – who came over for Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks staff to take the helm of his alma mater.

Louisville is an abysmal 4-26 and 2-17 in the ACC, good enough for one of the worst records in the country. It’s lone conference wins have come over Clemson and Georgia Tech.

A frisbee-catching dog pooped on the courting during Louisville’s loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. @alexlinton/Twitter

Barring a miracle, this will mark the programs first time with a single-digit win total since the 1941-1942 season.

Louisville’s struggles started well before Payne took over.

The Cardinals posted back-to-back 13 wins season and saw coach Chris Mack fired after a 6-8 start last year.

The last time they made the NCAA Tournament was in 2019, and they last won a game in the Big Dance in 2017.

Louisville coach Kenny Payne Getty Images

Payne, a former 76er, has been coaching since 2004 with stops as an assistant at Oregon and Kentucky before being an assistant for the Knicks from 2020-22.

He won the 1986 national champions with Louisville as a player and appears to have a long road ahead of him to get the Cardinals back from being punchline to a title contender again.