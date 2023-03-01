Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... World Compliment Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's golf: Day 3 of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. Hilton Head Island, S.C. 1:30 p.m. CT, Golf Channel.

Softball vs. Southern Miss at Rhoads Stadium at 6 p.m. on SECN+.

Men's basketball vs. Auburn at Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m on ESPN2.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's golf: currently in 12th place heading into the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Baseball: defeated Jacksonville State 17-3

Did you Notice?

Alabama women's basketball players Hannah Barber and Brittany Davis each earned SEC postseason awards. Barber was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Davis was named a first-team All-SEC honoree.

Eight members of the swimming and diving teams were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, for finishing last semester with at least a 3.62 GPA. Four of them finished with a 4.0.

12 athletes were named to the Indoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

March 1, 1952 : With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.

March 1, 1981 : Crimson Tide cheerleader Susan Ingram appeared on the cover of Alabama Monthly.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Having grown up in collegiate athletics my entire life, you just looked at Alabama as the pinnacle.” – Greg Byrne

