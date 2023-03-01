Steelers in contract talks with CB Cameron Sutton

The top free-agent priority for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton took over as the team’s top cornerback after Joe Haden retired and while he wasn’t elite, played solid. Sutton did it at exactly the right time as he now enters free agency.

General manager Omar Khan told the media on Tuesday that the team and Sutton have already started discussions to see if the two sides can come together on a new contract for the 28-year-old cornerback.

“We think very highly of Cam and conversations have commenced,” Khan said. “We’ll see where it goes, just like all of our other free agents. Everything is on the table.”

This contract will be the one that dictates the rest of the offseason. If the two sides cannot come together and Sutton leaves, the focus of the front office can no longer be on just improving the offensive line. Getting a top cornerback, whether that is via the draft of free agency, will also be a top priority.