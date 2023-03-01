Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers in contract talks with CB Cameron Sutton

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEx5H_0l3Qq2p700

The top free-agent priority for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton took over as the team’s top cornerback after Joe Haden retired and while he wasn’t elite, played solid. Sutton did it at exactly the right time as he now enters free agency.

General manager Omar Khan told the media on Tuesday that the team and Sutton have already started discussions to see if the two sides can come together on a new contract for the 28-year-old cornerback.

“We think very highly of Cam and conversations have commenced,” Khan said. “We’ll see where it goes, just like all of our other free agents. Everything is on the table.”

This contract will be the one that dictates the rest of the offseason. If the two sides cannot come together and Sutton leaves, the focus of the front office can no longer be on just improving the offensive line. Getting a top cornerback, whether that is via the draft of free agency, will also be a top priority.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
8 Steelers takeaways after the NFL Scouting Combine
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Vikings release potential replacement for Steelers LB Devin Bush
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA1 day ago
Georgia OT Broderick Jones runs blazing 40-yard dash
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Anthony Richardson had 'instant rapport' with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seattle, WA40 minutes ago
Texans watch Colts take first QB off the board in latest Touchdown Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Report: Brock Purdy new surgery date set
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Report: Titans expected to release OLB Bud Dupree
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Doug Baldwin vouches for this Stanford WR prospect: 'Love his game'
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
2023 NFL mock draft: Anthony Richardson goes to Seahawks at No. 5 overall
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Matt Patricia reportedly has chance to land coaching job with Eagles
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Is DeForest Buckner a top trade target for Andrew Berry and the Browns?
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Anthony Richardson said he met with over 20 teams
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Colts to hire Notre Dame assistant Chris Watt
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
2023 NFL combine: Bills met with top tight end prospect
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
USC OL Andrew Vorhees suffers torn ACL during NFL Scouting Combine
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Report: Panthers not too high on Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Titans offseason preview at DB: A lot to prove in 2023
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Report: Bears seeking two future 1sts in trade for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy