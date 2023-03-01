Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Boys high school basketball regional quarterfinals, early season softball/baseball games and district soccer action – Feb. 28, 2023

By M.J. Baird,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3rqh_0l3QpKaj00

Eight Texoma basketball teams took the floor on Tuesday night looking to keep their seasons alive.

After it was all said and done, four teams advanced to the next round.

City View, Benjamin, Munday and Hirschi punched their ticket to the regional tournament.

On the diamond, we have highlights from three different contests. One baseball game at Hoskins Field, and two softball games at Sunrise Optimist.

On the pitch, Wichita Falls hosted four games as Rider battled Granbury and Hirschi battled Graham for girls/boys doubleheaders.

Tobin McDuff brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!

