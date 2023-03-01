Somerset-Pembroke Pines wrestling wins tough region title. Plus girls’ regionals and more

Somerset-Pembroke Pines, coached by Joe Blasucci, won the always tough Region 4-1A Wrestling Championship at Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers qualified 11 wrestlers to state, including four region champs (Jovani Solis at 113, Tristan Sainz at 132, Michael Sainz at 145 and Kendrick Hodge at 160).

Mater Lakes Academy, coached by Brandon Neifeld, and host Cardinal Gibbons, coached by Jamal and Jamel Morris, also did very well, placing second and fourth, respectively.

The Mater Lakes Academy wrestling team was runner-up at the Region 4-1A Championships. The Bears qualified a region best 12 to state. Photo Courtesy Mater Lakes Academy Wrestling

The Bears send a region best 12 to state, including two region champs (Mason O’Dell at 106 and Damian Soto at 220). The Chiefs go to state with nine, including region champions Nicholas Yancey at 138, Dominic Pantuso at 182 and Michael Mocco at 190.

The FHSAA Wrestling State Championships in 1A, 2A and 3A are Thursday-Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Region 4-1A at Cardinal Gibbons: Team results: 1. Somerset-Pembroke Pines 251; 2. Mater Lakes Academy 238.5; 3. Jensen Beach 222; 4. Cardinal Gibbons 212.5; 5. Key West 114; 6. SLAM Academy 62; 7. Lincoln Park Academy-Fort Pierce 58.5; 8. Miami Central 39; 9. Florida Christian 38; 10. The King’s Academy-West Palm Beach 37; 11. Westminster Christian 32.5; 12. Killian 32; 13. Edison 28.5; 14. Sunset 28; 15. Clewiston and Pine Crest 26; 17. Monsignor Pace and St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 24; 19. Coral Springs Charter 23; 20. Coral Shores 20.

Top 4 individuals qualify for state.

106: 1. Mason O’Dell of Mater Lakes Academy; 2. Jake Austin of Somerset; 3. Ben Norris of Jensen Beach; 4. Joshua Sanchez of Miami Killian.

1st Place Match: Mason O`Dell (Mater Lakes Academy) 40-3, 8th. over Jake Austin (Somerset) 26-10, 7th. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match: Ben Norris (Jensen Beach) 36-8, So. over Joshua Sanchez (Miami Killian) 44-7, Jr. (For.)

113: 1. Jovani Solis of Somerset; 2. Kellen Mesina of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. Jason Ramirez of SLAM; 4. Gian Ortiz of Jensen Beach.

1st Place Match: Jovani Solis (Somerset) 42-3, 7th. over Kellen Mesina (Mater Lakes Academy) 32-14, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match: Jason Ramirez (SLAM Academy) 26-5, Fr. over Gian Ortiz (Jensen Beach) 21-9, Jr. (Inj. 2:40).

120: 1. Sebastian Degennaro of Jensen Beach; 2. Anthony O`Dell of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. William Parker of Cardinal Gibbons; 4. Dylan Fernandez of Somerset.

1st Place Match: Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach) 53-2, So. over Anthony O`Dell (Mater Lakes Academy) 29-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:15 (15-0).

3rd Place Match: William Parker (Cardinal Gibbons) 31-15, So. over Dylan Fernandez (Somerset) 26-13, 8th. (SV-1 8-6).

126: 1. Ryan Mooney of Jensen Beach; 2. Ethan Tran of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. Matthew Velasco of Somerset; 4. Abram Canet of Key West.

1st Place Match: Ryan Mooney (Jensen Beach) 54-3, Sr. over Ethan Tran (Mater Lakes Academy) 36-12, 8th. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match: Matthew Velasco (Somerset) 44-6, Sr. over Abram Canet (Key West) 32-20, So. (Fall 1:08).

132: 1. Tristan Sainz of Somerset; 2. Charlie Armstrong of Jensen Beach; 3. Jonathan Hudson of Cardinal Gibbons; 4. Malikai Badillo of Mater Lakes Academy.

1st Place Match: Tristan Sainz (Somerset) 40-4, Fr. over Charlie Armstrong (Jensen Beach) 11-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match: Jonathan Hudson (Cardinal Gibbons) 38-7, Sr. over Malikai Badillo (Mater Lakes Academy) 30-11, Jr. (MD 17-6).

138: 1. Nicholas Yancey of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Eric Hodge of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. Mikel Pierce-Walker of Jensen Beach; 4. Kevin Concepcion of Somerset.

1st Place Match: Nicholas Yancey (Cardinal Gibbons) 42-1, Sr. over Eric Hodge (Mater Lakes Academy) 30-10, So. (MD 11-3).

3rd Place Match: Mikel Pierce-Walker (Jensen Beach) 43-13, Jr. over Kevin Concepcion (Somerset) 32-15, Sr. (Dec 8-3).

145: 1. Michael Sainz of Somerset; 2. Frankie Florio of Cardinal Gibbons; 3. Jewell Williams of Jensen Beach; 4. Emmanuel Celestin of Mater Lakes Academy.

1st Place Match: Michael Sainz (Somerset) 36-6, So. over Frankie Florio (Cardinal Gibbons) 36-6, So. (MD 10-1).

3rd Place Match: Jewell Williams (Jensen Beach) 57-5, Sr. over Emmanuel Celestin (Mater Lakes Academy) 37-10, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

152: 1. Dylan Fox of Jensen Beach; 2. Kalias Nazario of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. Luis Bellon of Somerset; 4. Bryan Picallo of Cardinal Gibbons.

1st Place Match: Dylan Fox (Jensen Beach) 47-9, Sr. over Kalias Nazario (Mater Lakes Academy) 35-8, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match: Luis Bellon (Somerset) 25-8, So. over Bryan Picallo (Cardinal Gibbons) 37-10, So. (Dec 5-0).

160: 1. Kendrick Hodge of Somerset; 2. Emmanuel Nazco of Mater Lakes Academy; 3. Trenton Hogan of Lincoln Park; 4. Jason Simmons of Cardinal Gibbons.

1st Place Match: Kendrick Hodge (Somerset) 51-6, Jr. over Emmanuel Nazco (Mater Lakes Academy) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 3:50).

3rd Place Match: Trenton Hogan (Lincoln Park Academy) 46-18, So. over Jason Simmons (Cardinal Gibbons) 21-8, Jr. (SV-1 5-3).

170: 1. Kyle Grey of Lincoln Park; 2. Richard Tauriello of Cardinal Gibbons; 3. Calogero Mazzrillo of Mater Lakes Academy; 4. Myles Sadeek of Miami Edison.

1st Place Match: Kyle Grey (Lincoln Park Academy) 43-2, Sr. over Richard Tauriello (Cardinal Gibbons) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match: Calogero Mazzrillo (Mater Lakes Academy) 34-12, Sr. over Myles Sadeek (Miami Edison) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

182: 1. Dominic Pantuso of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Jonathan Moreno of Somerset; 3. Malachi Harriel of Jensen Beach; 4. Kevin Breton of Mater Lakes Academy.

1st Place Match: Dominic Pantuso (Cardinal Gibbons) 35-7, Jr. over Jonathan Moreno (Somerset) 15-2, 8th. (Dec 9-6).

3rd Place Match: Malachi Harriel (Jensen Beach) 41-11, Sr. over Kevin Breton (Mater Lakes Academy) 23-15, Jr. (Dec 15-10).

190: 1. Michael Mocco of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Rafael Lopez of Somerset; 3. Nate Sopotnick of Jensen Beach; 4. Michael Ferguson of Monsignor Pace.

1st Place Match: Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons) 40-1, Fr. over Rafael Lopez (Somerset) 20-10, Jr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match: Nate Sopotnick (Jensen Beach) 57-8, Sr. over Michael Ferguson (Monsignor Edward Pace) 15-6, Sr. (Inj. 2:36).

220: 1. Damian Soto of Mater Lakes Academy; 2. Nathan Chen of Pine Crest; 3. Ralph Riche of Key West; 4. Tobby Rooney of Jensen Beach.

1st Place Match: Damian Soto (Mater Lakes Academy) 35-5, So. over Nathan Chen (Pine Crest) 26-2, So. (Dec 9-7).

3rd Place Match: Ralph Riche (Key West) 44-11, Jr. over Tobby Rooney (Jensen Beach) 39-17, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

285: 1. Andre Otto of Key West; 2. Dartavius Saintelus of The King’s Academy; 3. Darren Georges of SLAM; 4. Jordan Diaz of Sunset.

1st Place Match: Andre Otto (Key West) 19-2, Sr. over Dartavius Saintelus (The King`s Academy ) 21-4, Jr. (Fall 0:24).

3rd Place Match: Darren Georges (SLAM Academy) 23-5, Jr. over Jordan Diaz (Miami Sunset) 24-12, So. (Dec 8-7).

Girls’ region wrestling

Adding to the program’s legacy, South Dade wrestling won a girls’ region team title at the Region 4-1A Championships.

Individual region champions from the area are: Myna Estrada (105) Ferguson; I-Cart Galumette (110) North Miami; Analy Banuelos (115) Braddock; Rachel Silva (120) Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines; Gabriela Caro (125) Stoneman Douglas; Sofia Delgado (140) Coral Park; Alena Rik (145) Mater Lakes; Mya Bethel (155) North Miami; Day`jah Clark (190) Norland; and Yoseline Perez (235) South Dade.

State is also Thursday-Sunday at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

GIRLS: Region 4-1A Championships at Wellington High School: Team results (Top 20): 1. South Dade 136; 2. North Miami 94; 3. Mater Lakes Academy and Wellington 91; 5. Mater Academy 77.5; 6. Fort Pierce Central 73; 7. Key West 63; 8. Doral Academy 58; 9. Norland 53; 10. Coral Park 48.5; 11. Ferguson 45; 12. Bayside-Palm Bay 44; 13. Lincoln Park Academy-Fort Pierce 43; 14. Stoneman Douglas 40; 15. Space Coast-Cocoa Beach 38; 16. Florida Christian, Miami Beach and Viera 37; 19. Merritt Island 29; 20. Melbourne 28.

Local state qualifiers: 100: 2. Rebecca Marin of Doral Academy. 105: 1. Myna Estrada of Ferguson; 2. Rebekkah Kinkade of South Dade; 3. Sheyla Figueira of Key West; 4. Taniayah Gosier of Dillard. 110: 1. I-Cart Galumette of North Miami; 3. Sofia Ferran of Mater Lakes; 4. Eriesa Coney of Mater Academy. 115: 1. Analy Banuelos of Braddock; 3. Isabella Garcia of Florida Christian. 120: 1, Rachel Silva of Somerset Academy; 2. Arianna Ruiz of Mater Lakes; 3. Isis Severe of North Miami; 4. Iliana Gracey of Western. 125: 1. Gabriela Caro of Stoneman Douglas; 2. Kathleen Fisher of South Dade; 3. Alejandra Notni of Doral Academy; 4. Chloe Parets of Florida Christian. 130: 2. Alexa Paz of SLAM; 4. Geraldine Honore of South Dade. 135: 3. Janice Quiroa of Mater Lakes. 140: 1. Sofia Delgado of Coral Park; 2. Ailee Briggs of Key West; 3. Emily Jaspe of Mater Academy. 145: 1. Alena Rik of Mater Lakes; 2. Anisah Paz of South Dade; 3. Eriesia Coney of Mater Academy; 4. Valentina Mora of Miami Beach. 155: 1. Mya Bethel of North Miami; 3. Vanessa Alexandre of Coral Springs; 4. Mariah Addison of Norland. 190 : 1. Day`jah Clark of Norland; 3. Shannon Briggs of Key West; 4. Payton Moyer of Monarch. 235: 1. Yoseline Perez of South Dade; 2. Alyssa Nazario of Miami Beach; 3. Tessa Diaz of Doral Academy.

Water polo

Belen Jesuit boys’ water polo competed in the Wildcat Invitational in Winter Park.

On day one, the Wolverines won both games, defeating Lake Brantley-Altamonte Springs and Olympia-Orlando.

Belen defeated Lake Brantley 15-7. Andre De Leon led the team with 4 goals. Juan Franco and Lucas Levy each had 3 goals. Goalie Bryan Weglarz made 6 saves. Against Olympia, Belen won 17-9. Eighth graders Lucas Levy and Xavier Caceres led the team with 4 goals apiece. Andre de Leon scored 3 goals, and goalie Austin Marrero had 5 saves including stopping a 5-meter penalty shot.

On day two, Belen rallied to tie St. Thomas Aquinas at 10. Trailing by five in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines scored five times, and the defense did not allow a goal. In overtime, neither team scored. Andre de Leon had 4 goals, and John Costello totaled 3 goals. Goalie Bryan Weglarz made some crucial saves in the fourth quarter to keep Belen in the game.

In the final contest versus Winter Park, Belen won 12-6. Andre De Leon once again led the team with 4 goals, and John Costello added 3 goals.

The Wolverines return to Orlando this weekend for the Ian Supra Tournament.

Baseball

Western 17, Pembroke Pines Charter 7: WP: Jake Butter (1-1) 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K. LP: Paul Abolafia Jr. (1-1). Daniel Ortega 3-5, HR, 4 R, RBI, BB; Abraham Alvarez 3-4, 3 R; Zach Beyra 2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Cristian Alvarez 1-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI. Wst (3-1), PPC (2-2).

Softball

Miami Springs 15, Miami Beach 5: MB: Janet Lopez 3-3. MB (1-2).

