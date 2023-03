wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Favreau re-clarifies his comments about ‘The Mandalorian’ timeline, leaving fans even more confused By Tristyn Akbas, 5 days ago

By Tristyn Akbas, 5 days ago

While promoting the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian earlier, Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau commented on the timeline of his Disney Plus universe, saying ...