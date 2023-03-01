Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXTuO_0l3QogvM00

The NFL Scouting Combine is about to begin so we decided to offer up a pre-combine seven-round mock draft update for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You will see some familiar faces along with some new names. This mock draft is focused on building the Steelers offensive and defensive fronts and adding speed on both sides of the ball as well.

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZRN3_0l3QogvM00

Smart, safe pick here with Jones falling to No. 17 as he gives the Steelers an immediate upgrade at left tackle.

Second round-OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i6Tv_0l3QogvM00
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Immediate upgrade over Kevin Dotson and the best all-around interior offensive lineman in the draft.

Second round-EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y24MY_0l3QogvM00

Hall’s game is built around an incredible first step, violent hands and a closing burst.

Third round-CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hL44o_0l3QogvM00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Confident coverage player with elite measurables and exceptional timed speed.

Fourth round-RB Kendre Miller, TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdR1v_0l3QogvM00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elite blend of size and speed, his acceleration and long speed are rare for a 220-pound back.

Seventh round-LB Anfernee Orji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EM3Ck_0l3QogvM00

A highly instinctive inside linebacker with the speed to cover a lot of ground.

Seventh round-DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAGVZ_0l3QogvM00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Massive 344-pound nose tackle who can dominate in two-down sets and as a run stuffer.

