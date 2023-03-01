‘Business gets worse’: Oceanside companies worry about turnout from storms

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Another round of rain and snow is moving into the area affecting local North County businesses that depend on clear skies.

The Oceanside Harbor was pretty empty as people stayed home in anticipation of the coming storm.

Local restaurants say business has slowed significantly during these winter storms. Dominic’s Italian Restaurant is a lot more empty than it would be on a sunny day.

“We pray to God normal comes back to normal life again,” owner Damiano Trupiamo said. “I hope to stop this rain.”

Trupiano says business usually drops 50% on rainy days.

“Slow, very slow,” Trupiano said. “People don’t come to the harbor because it’s raining and it’s seasonal here, so between winter and the raining, business gets worse.”

He hopes these storms will pass quickly so customers can return.

But more rain is expected to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers, gusty winds and snow to our mountains.

“It’s been pretty interesting,” said Chris Buetow of Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill. “It helps us understand how strong Mother Nature can be. We had some really strong winds.”

A Wind Advisory will also go into effect from midnight until Wednesday for coastal and valley areas.

The wind gusts got so strong in Oceanside that it ripped off several tarps from Lighthouse Oyster Bar and Grill.

“On Monday, we had about 55-60 mph winds and the two tarps over blew off,” Buetow said.

The owner there says they had to replace several tarps and they plan to hunker everything down.

“We tie everything down that needs to be tied down and play it safe,” Buetow said.

Oceanside got about a quarter of an inch of rain Monday night.

The coast could get half an inch from the storm Tuesday night.

