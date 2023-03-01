Open in App
Hamilton County, NE
truecrimedaily

Nebraska man allegedly confessed to beating his wife to death

5 days ago
AURORA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man faces charges after reportedly confessing to beating his 49-year-old wife to death.

According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Carnahan Street, where they found the deceased victim, Angela Adams. One of her sons had initially discovered her body lying in a pool of blood, KSNB-TV reports.

The victim, who worked as a zoning administrator for Hamilton County, had reportedly suffered facial lacerations.

According to KSNB, the son told authorities he arrived home and his mother’s husband, Jeffrey Adams, wasn’t there and neither was his vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Adams later turned himself in at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and he was arrested.

Upon further investigation, officials reportedly learned the victim and her husband got into an argument, and Adams hit his wife multiple times before leaving home.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail for second-degree murder, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.

