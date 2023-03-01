Local 17 year old helps in City SC’s debut win

We all know St. Louis City SC had a successful MLS debut with a 3-2 win over Austin FC this past Saturday But a local soccer player, a senior at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights helped in that victory. Miguel Perez had just signed a professional contract the week before City SC began their season. At the age of 17, promoted from the St. Louis City2 roster, Perez played the final 30 minutes in the SC 3-2 win. Miggy as he is called, also played for City Academy’s team scoring their first ever goal in team history this past summer. After Perez’s MLS debut this past weekend, it was back to class at Pattonville High School on Monday.

