HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety said that inmate David Keanu failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

On Wednesday, March 1, officials reported that Keanu returned to the Oahu Community Correctional Center voluntarily around 9 p.m. Tuesday, that same night.

The State Sherriff and Honolulu Police Department were notified of his missed appointment and advised the public to call 911 or the Sherriff.

According to DPS, Keanu is serving time for burglary in the first degree.

Escape charges are pending for Keanu, officials said.