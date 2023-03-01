Caitlin Clark wins Big Ten Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons

IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year the Big Ten Conference office announced on Tuesday. Clark and Monika Czinano picked up first team accolades from the coaches and media.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the Sixth Player of the Year by coaches and media. McKenna Warnock was tabbed honorable mention and Kate Martin was the recipient of Iowa’s sportsmanship award.

This season, Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 750 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals. Clark was a unanimous selection from the coaches and media as an All-Big Ten first teamer.

She has registered +25 points, +5 rebounds, and +5 assists in 15 games this year and 37 times in her career which is the most in NCAA women’s basketball history. Clark is leading the Hawkeyes with 27.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, and 7.4 apg. Clark also won player of the year for the conference in 2022.

Czinano was a unanimous first team selection by the Big Ten coaches. Czinano has been top-5 in field goal percentage the last four seasons she has played for the Hawkeyes. She ended the regular season averaging 17.2 ppg and 6.5 rpg.

Warnock was Iowa’s third leading scorer and second-best 3-point shooter this year. She averaged 10.9 ppg and 5.7 rpg. Stuelke netted Iowa’s second-best field goal percentage at 61% behind Czinano and corralled 126 boards in limited action. Martin shot 41% from deep and was the fourth leading scorer at 7.3 ppg.

Iowa’s Big Ten Honors

Player of the Year: Caitlin Clark (Coaches/Media)

First Team: Caitlin Clark (Coaches**/Media**), Monika Czinano (Coaches**/Media)

Second Team: NA

Honorable Mention: McKenna Warnock (Coaches/Media)

Sixth Player of the Year: Hannah Stuelke (Coaches/Media)

All-Defensive Team: NA

All-Freshman Team: NA

Defensive Player of the Year: NA

Freshman of the Year: NA

Sportsmanship Award: Kate Martin

** denotes unanimous selection

The nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to travel to the Big Ten Tournament on Friday where they will play the winner of 10-Seed Wisconsin/7-Seed Purdue inside the Target Center at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on BTN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.