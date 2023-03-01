Open in App
The Comeback

CBB world reacts to Tennessee star’s devastating injury

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
The No.12 ranked Tennessee Volunteers faced off against the Arkansas Razorback on Tuesday in an SEC battle between two teams expected to be in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. However, Tennessee may be worse for wear after a devastating injury to starting point guard Zakai Zeigler early in the matchup.

Zeigler suffered the injury just two minutes into the game, appearing the tweak his left knee without any contact on the play, which is never a good sign.

He was down on the court for quite some time and eventually needed help to be taken back into the locker room by the Tennessee training staff.

The Volunteers were able to come away with a 75-57 victory over Arkansas. However, this injury could be a devastating one ahead of both the SEC Conference Tournament and the looming NCAA Tournament.

The college basketball world took notice of this awful injury and offered their well wishes to Ziegler on social media.

There has been no official diagnosis for Zakai Zeigler at this point. However, longtime Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes discussed the injury after the game and believes that it could be a serious injury considering how tough Zeigler is as a player.

“For him to stay down, he’s hurt,” said Barnes via Grant Ramey of On3 Sports on Twitter.

Ziegler has been perhaps the team’s most important player thus far this season. To this point, he is the team’s second-leading scorer and leads the team in assists and steals on the year.

They will face another tough SEC test on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, and hopefully they receive a positive assessment of Zeigler’s injury in the meantime.

CBB world reacts to Tennessee star's devastating injury

