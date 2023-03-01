Three Blackcat powerlifters qualify for regional meet

Three Mexia boys powerlifters have qualified for the regional meet, which will be Saturday, March 11, at West High School.

Abraham Saldana will compete in the 148-pound weight class. Xavier West and Chris Obregon will compete in the 308-pound weight class. The top-12 in each weight class qualify for the regional meet.

West is the highest- ranked Blackcat, coming in at No. 3 in the region. He finished second with a total of 1,505 pounds at the Last Chance Qualifier at Fairfield on Thursday, Feb. 23. That included a 675-pound squat, a bench press of 315 pounds and a 515-pound dead lift.

The top two finishers at the regional meet advance to the state meet March 24 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

West trails Jackson Blackwell of Lorena, who has lifted a total of 1,705 pounds, and Devon Jenkins of McGregor, who has lifted a total of 1,640 pounds.

In addition to finishing in the top two at the regional meet, a lifter can qualify for the state meet by hoisting 1,600 pounds, which is the state qualifying standard in the 308-pound weight class.

Obregon and Saldana each are ranked seventh in their respective weight classes.

Obregon finished fourth at the Last chance Qualifier in Fairfield with a total of 1,335 pounds. That included a 530-pound squat, a bench press of 315 pounds and a 490-pound dead lift.

He is just 10 pounds behind the No. 6 lifter in the region, 15 pounds behind No. 5 and 50 pounds behind No. 4.

Saldana is ranked No. 7 at 148 pounds. He won the Last Chance Qualifier in Fairfield with a total of 1,085 pounds. That included a 410-pound squat, a bench press of 270 pounds and a 405-pound dead lift.

The state-qualifying total in the 148-pound weight class is 1,200 pounds.