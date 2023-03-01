A Wild and Scenic Spring in Hudson

Photos courtesy of Discover Hudson WI

Spring is alive and thriving in Hudson, which means it’s time to get outside and explore and see where the day takes you.

Calling All Charming Boutique Lovers

Hudson is filled with many great boutiques, so if you’re looking for a new outfit or something for the home, just walk along Second Street until you find it! A few must-stops are The 715, which is packed full of rustic goods and unique gifts. You don’t want to miss The Purple Tree and The Bees’ Knees, where you’ll find a mix of jewelry, home goods and sweet-smelling body products. And for all the chocolate lovers, there’s local confectionery Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts, where you can stop in for a sweet treat.

Looking for a weekend getaway ? There are many great options for lodging in Hudson, including hotels with pools and free breakfasts. Also, make sure to check out Airbnb for some unique stays with some options right downtown!

Tour Around Hudson

Hudson offers a variety of great tours ! The Hudson Trolley runs from spring to fall and offers some of the best tours around. Experience the beauty of Hudson on the St. Croix River Cruise. They offer public tours, or you can book a private event with food, music, and more. There’s also the Octagon House Museum, which opens up in the spring to showcase the town’s history and provide unique tours and events for the public.

For even more fun, head outside of Hudson a few miles to Eagle Eye Farm. This magical farm is home to the sweetest pack of alpacas, llamas, pigs, baby doll sheep, miniature ponies, and more. What could be more fun than spending an entire day making memories with your family at one of the most unique farms around? There’s even alpaca yoga offered on certain days!

Fabulous Foodie Finds

Hudson has a variety of award-winning, mouth-watering restaurants . A local favorite is San Pedro Café , where you’ll definitely feel like you’re on island time. This fun-filled spot has a menu filled with flavorful food and Caribbean-style drinks. During the warmer months, you can enjoy their expansive greenhouse-like patio. Another great option is Black Rooster Bistro ; let’s just say that the Smoky Old Fashioned is a must-try! Another great spot is Agave Kitchen , where you’ll enjoy elevated tacos, burgers, nachos, and more. Finally, there’s beautiful Lolo’s , where you’ll also find a great mix of cocktails, delicious food, and an amazing Sunday brunch.

Parks, Rivers, and Trails

Hudson is home to 11 parks that could easily fill a day trip agenda or a family summer park challenge. In addition to the phenomenal Willow River State Park waterfall, for which Hudson is known, Homestead Park offers numerous rentable activities to enjoy on Perch Lake. Bring some food for a picnic, shoes for a hike, and even some little ones because it has a full playground as well.

Located just outside of the Twin Cities, Hudson is the perfect place to get outside, explore, and unwind with family and friends this spring.

The post A Wild and Scenic Spring in Hudson appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .