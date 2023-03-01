Relaxing Spring Getaway

Photo by Weisguys Images

Grand Rapids is the perfect road trip destination where you can relax, reconnect with loved ones, and recharge in Minnesota’s nature. Let’s be honest, we are all feeling cooped up, and cabin fever has set in. Head north this spring where you can get outside, seek adventure, and also get some much needed rest and relaxation.

Hiking

Everyone gets a little, or a lot, of cabin fever around the transition from winter to spring. Grand Rapids, Minnesota, offers over 1 million acres of public forest land made up of the Chippewa National Forest, UPM Blandin Foundation, George Washington State Forest, and the Scenic State Park. All of these forests offer well-designated hiking trails where you can get an up close view to watch wildlife come alive.

Biking

The Mesabi Trail is 145 miles of mostly paved bicycle trail that runs from the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids to the Boundary Waters in Ely. Cutting through the forests of northeast Minnesota, your adventure will take you past lakes, creeks, and ponds, by vast red pits of old iron ore mines now filled with emerald green water. The Tioga Recreation Area is a 25-mile single-track trail that was created for mountain biking and fat-tire biking.

ATV/OHV

Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has over 300 miles of ATV trails to ride in the spring. ATV/OHV trails are open April through the middle of May. All of these trails are well maintained and offer a wide variety of easy to moderate riding levels. All trails will take you through mixed forest and tamarack bogs, across boardwalks, and around lakes, rivers, and streams. ATV/OHV is a wonderful opportunity for spring Minnesota adventures.

Mother Nature sometimes brings showers so our spring flowers can bloom. If this is the case, don’t fret; we have several indoor locations that can keep everyone entertained. The Reif Center is our hidden gem of a theater that brings the stars to northern Minnesota.

Grand Rapids has a wide variety of overnight lodging that is perfect for a relaxing spring getaway. You will find conveniently located hotels/motels and Airbnb properties that offer a wide variety of amenities. There are also vacation rentals and cabin rentals that offer trail and lake access, and provide an entire house so you have room to spread out. Then there are quaint and charming bed-and-breakfasts where you will receive a home-cooked breakfast from the on-site owners.

