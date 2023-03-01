Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Policy lets bullies off the hook in San Diego Unified: Concerned parents

By Austin Grabish,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B0w2_0l3QReGH00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some parents are raising concerns about a San Diego Unified policy that encourages restorative discipline instead of suspensions and expulsions.

“The bullies are getting away with it because they know they’re not being disciplined for it,” said Elizabeth Rith, a San Diego mother.

Rith said last November another child beat up her son leaving him with a concussion after he was hit in the face.

“My son was unrecognizable,” she said describing his injuries.

She said her son’s school told her it was a case of friendly fighting and both her son and his classmate were forced to take lunch detention together.

She said Child Protective Services encouraged her to file charges against the other student. She isn’t happy with how the school handled the matter.

In 2020, the district started a restorative discipline policy with the goal of replacing in-school suspensions with alternative forms of discipline.

The approach is meant to keep kids in class and reduce the number of suspensions and expulsions.

The move came after data showed Black and Latino students were being suspended at much higher rates than their white peers in the district.

“The research shows that Black students, Native American students and some foster youth in particular are far more likely to be suspended and expelled in comparison to their peers,” said Dr. Luke Wood, an education professor at San Diego State University.

Wood has done extensive research on school discipline and said the biggest suspension disparity exists in kids in Kindergarten – third grade where Black students are 500 times more likely to be suspended than their white peers.

“What we have seen is that restorative practices is a far more effective tool for addressing issues that occur that often times can be solved through a conversation and through other mechanisms.”

Rith said her son is from a marginalized background himself and wanted to see a tougher punishment given.

“To me it’s not about the race. It’s about good kid versus bad kid. Their focuses are more on the bad kid,” she said.

Rith and other concerned parents were set to speak during public comment at the district’s board meeting Tuesday night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Woman walks away from corrections reentry program in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Flash mob of middle-aged women smashes age and cultural stereotypes
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Family looks for answers after alleged hit-and-run puts man in ICU
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego Police expected to exceed overtime budget by more than $9 million
San Diego, CA2 days ago
New virus or cold is hitting people in San Diego hard
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Anonymous heart donor gifts 6-year-old Chula Vista boy second chance at life
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Man shot in the neck in South Bay
San Diego, CA1 day ago
'It feels helpless': San Diego family trapped in the snow in San Bernardino Mountains
San Diego, CA1 day ago
House fire in San Diego's Corridor area under investigation
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Concerned parents voice issues with SD Unified discipline policy
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
East County student arrested after attack on staff member
El Cajon, CA4 days ago
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA22 hours ago
No, this isn't the coldest San Diego winter on record
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego man gets 20-year federal prison term for running meth operation
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Driver dies after wreck, shooting near Chula Vista police headquarters
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Student at Granite Hills HS arrested after attacking teacher
El Cajon, CA5 days ago
San Diego Mayor’s Decision to Close Homeless Shelter and Move Residents Lacks Real Solution
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Nanny Sentenced for Killing 4-Week-Old San Diego Baby She Was Hired to Care For
San Diego, CA5 days ago
$5,000 reward offered in 2019 San Diego murder case
San Diego, CA5 days ago
This San Diego Camp Ground Is Ranked 4th Best In America
San Diego, CA2 days ago
SDPD to hold public meetings on 'smart streetlights,' license-plate readers
San Diego, CA4 days ago
17-year-old boy injured in Point Loma Heights neighborhood crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego attorney sentenced for stealing life insurance premium payments
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man sentenced to jail, probation for fatally striking Canadian couple in SD
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Inclement weather prompts San Diego County school district closures
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Motorist crashes at Chula Vista Police HQ while suffering from gunshot wound
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Balboa Park in San Diego among best US tourist attractions, study finds
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy