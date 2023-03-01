Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Duke guard had embarrassing flop against NC State

By Larry Brown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCdoH_0l3QNu8n00

Duke may have beaten NC State on Tuesday night, but they lost some style points due to a flop.

The game was tied at 17 about 12 minutes into the contest when Duke guard Tyrese Proctor was trying to defend against Terquavion Smith. Smith didn’t like how much contact Proctor was making with him and began to push away his opponent. After being lightly pushed into D.J. Burns Jr., Proctor dropped to the ground as if he had been leveled.

The worst part is Proctor was rewarded for his acting as Smith was called for a technical foul.

Smith was held to just eight points in the game, while Proctor scored 12. The Blue Devils beat the Wolfpack 71-67.

If this were the NBA, Proctor would be set for a fine for his flop.

The post Duke guard had embarrassing flop against NC State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
NCHSAA Basketball State Championships: Matchups, schedule, tickets, fan information, parking, TV & streaming information
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Adam Owens Leaving WRAL News: Where Is the Raleigh Reporter Going?
Raleigh, NC7 days ago
Child hit by car in Wake County just outside Raleigh, troopers say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paolo Banchero throws shade at rival North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
Art’s Angle: Agonizing Misses
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
Hubert Davis Addresses UNC’s Tourney Hopes After Duke Loss
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
College Basketball World Reacts To Duke's Win Over North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
UNC vs. Duke: Player of the Game - Armando Bacot
Durham, NC1 day ago
2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Former Duke Star's Message For North Carolina Going Viral
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Eric Church Reveals All-Time UNC Starting Five, Duke All-Hate Team on ESPN
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Unbelievable comeback leads ER into state finals
Ramseur, NC1 day ago
‘Bring an ambulance, quick’: 911 calls released in fatal American Tobacco Trail shooting in Durham
Durham, NC3 days ago
How to control stink bugs and ants in your home as temperatures rise
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes near Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Durham police make arrest, identify victim in fatal shooting at hotel on NC 55
Durham, NC3 days ago
Women dies in high-speed crash on W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
'Expecting it to be very busy.' Triangle hotels, businesses plan for Dreamville Festival 2023
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Greensboro man killed in MLK Drive shooting identified
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Arrest made in Durham shooting that left woman dead, man injured
Durham, NC3 days ago
Man shot, woman killed in Durham shooting, police say
Durham, NC5 days ago
Person dies after shooting on MLK Drive in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Deadly shooting at Extended Stay America in Durham leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham, NC5 days ago
25-year-old woman killed in high-speed crash on West Gate City Blvd, Merritt Drive in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at convenience store; 2nd shooting Sunday morning, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount, NC7 days ago
WANTED: Man who stole gold chain, necklace, charm worth over $14K from pawn shops, Durham police say
Durham, NC3 days ago
Durham police search for woman wanted for murder
Durham, NC10 days ago
4 people arrested, charged in February stabbing in Burlington, police searching for 5th suspect
Burlington, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy