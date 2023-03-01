Energy Execs Are Now Paid to Pump Cash, Not Oil

Oil companies are making more money than ever, but they are spending less of it exploring for new wells. One reason: Executives aren’t getting paid as much to boost production.

Compensation packages for oil executives today pay them more to increase their company’s cash flow rather than its production, a shift from historical patterns. The change is helping hold back how much oil comes out of U.S. soil at a time when President Joe Biden and others have been urging producers to pump more.

Even though oil prices are relatively high by historical standards and oil companies are more profitable than ever, production is likely to grow just 3% this year, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott estimates.

Biden wants them to drill more to increase supply and reduce gasoline prices. But investors have called on companies to grow production slowly, because the old days of “drill baby drill” often led to poor returns. Fast-growing production tends to lead to oversupply, and then falling oil prices.

So boards of directors that represent investors are building slow-growth policies directly into the compensation packages for top executives. Oil executives get paid a flat salary, but much of their compensation—often more than half—comes in the form of incentives for reaching certain kinds of milestones. In the past, reaching production goals made up a significant part of that incentive package. Executives who were paid to pump more were likely to do so. But not anymore.

In 2019, production goals made up about 15% of executive compensation incentives, according to McDermott. By 2022, production made up just 6% of the packages. Meanwhile, the percentage for hitting free cash flow goals rose to 18% in 2022 from about 7% in 2019.

The change can be seen in recent proxy statements from companies like shale-oil producer Devon Energy (DVN), where at least 72% of the CEO’s compensation was tied to incentive goals. CEO Rick Muncrief made $11.9 million, according to the company’s latest proxy statement, 90% of it in the form of stock awards and incentive compensation. In 2019, the board said that production should be at least 302,000 barrels a day. Hitting that goal made up 15% of the incentive compensation package. When the company produced 323,000 barrels, executives received a score of 150%, adding considerably to their incentive compensation.

Last year’s proxy statement, by comparison, gave production a 10% weighting and increased the weighting for both return on capital and free cash flow. The change comes as the company has been focused on becoming more efficient and boosting its dividend. Its total dividend payout last year gave it a dividend yield of more than 10% at times.

Several companies have done away entirely with production goals. Those include Callon Petroleum (CPE), Cenovus (CVE), Marathon Oil (MRO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

More companies also include compensation incentives for hitting environmental, health and safety goals than they did in the past. On average about 16% of compensation is tied to those kinds of goals, up from less than 10% in 2019, according to McDermott.

Chevron (CVX) reported in its investor day on Tuesday that environmental goals are part of its compensation packages. That said, some investor advocates say too few oil companies make pay dependent on hitting explicit emissions-reductions. A report from shareholder advocacy organization As You Sow last year said that the 47 high-emitting companies it surveyed, which included oil names, “either have no linkage between CEO pay and climate metrics or do not adequately tie CEO pay to climate performance metrics at the level of incentivization required to achieve alignment with global 1.5° C emissions reduction goals.”

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com