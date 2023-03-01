Open in App
Columbus, OH
2 teens crash stolen Kia into police cruiser; Columbus officer trapped, hospitalized

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
Two teenagers stole then crashed a vehicle into a police cruiser, injuring a Columbus officer.

Columbus Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Karl Road at around 7:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed robbery at a local business, a spokesperson for the department stated. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspects were driving a stolen Kia.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Township Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle two hours later near Walford Street and Elmore Avenue, the spokesperson continued.

A Columbus Police cruiser responded to the area and was hit by the suspect vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing heavy damage to both vehicles, the spokesperson said. While authorities were uncertain of the Kia’s exact speed at the time of collision, they noted that the Kia was driving above the area’s 25 mph speed limit.

Following the crash, the officer was pinned inside his cruiser and had to be extricated. Medics treated him at the scene, but was later taken to a local hospital for further care. He was in stable condition.

The teenage suspects were safely removed from their car and treated by medics. However, during their treatment, the teens attempted to run away on foot.

Authorities caught the teens and arrested them without further incident, the spokesperson informed. They also discovered and confiscated a firearm.

No charges were filed directly following the crash.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.




