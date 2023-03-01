Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night tore into “big dumb a-hole” Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, whose poorly reviewed new book appears to be a soft launch for a potential 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

As Colbert noted, DeSantis promises in the book to “make America Florida.”

The “Late Show” host fired back with a single word.

“No!” he said, wagging a finger, then adding: “Uh-uh, uh-uh, no! We already have one. Actually two if you count Arizona and parts of Long Island.”

DeSantis in his book calls Florida “a redoubt of sanity... where woke ideology goes to die.”

“I’m going to fact-check you there, governor,” Colbert offered. “Florida is a madhouse of doubtful sanity where everyone goes to die. Eventually.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Colbert noted that DeSantis now has control over the special district in central Florida that encompasses Walt Disney World, a move he made as punishment for the Disney Co. speaking out against his anti-LBGTQ policies.

His team created a video showing off the new DeSantis-approved Disney parks: